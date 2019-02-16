Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference at the State Guesthouse in Tokyo's Akasaka district in November 2015. | KYODO

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga to announce Japan's new era name on April 1

JIJI

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is set to announce Japan’s new era name on April 1, government officials said Saturday.

The government believes the new era name should be made public by its chief spokesman, the chief Cabinet secretary, sources said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has approved a plan for Suga to announce the new era name, according to government sources.

When the country’s era name was last changed in January 1989, Keizo Obuchi, then chief Cabinet secretary, announced the new name, Heisei, at a news conference.

Suga will announce the new era name immediately after the Cabinet adopts a related ordinance.

The ordinance will be adopted after discussions by experts and then all Cabinet ministers as well as hearings with heads and vice heads of both chambers of the Diet.

This process is expected to take about two hours. Details, including time schedule, have yet to be decided, as they are affected by the Diet’s schedule.

The new era name will be reported to Emperor Akihito and Crown Prince Naruhito just before it is announced to the public.

The government will not seek opinions from the Emperor or the Crown Prince in order to avoid violating Article 4 of the Constitution, which bans the Emperor’s involvement in politics.

The new era name will start on May 1, when Crown Prince Naruhito ascends to the throne following Emperor Akihito’s abdication, set for April 30.

