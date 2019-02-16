Business

Japanese comedian Teruyoshi Uchimura and TV presenter Asami Miura top ideal boss rankings

JIJI

Japanese comedian Teruyoshi Uchimura topped the list of this year’s ideal male bosses selected by new graduates set to start working this spring, an annual survey by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. has shown.

He received support for his friendliness.

After Uchimura, who topped the list released Friday for the third straight year, was actor Tsuyoshi Muro, a new entry to the rankings. Joint third place went to comedians Daikichi Hakata and Osamu Shitara, up together from joint a 13th placing last year.

In the ideal female boss category, television presenter Asami Miura ranked first, followed by actress Yuki Amami and Saori Yoshida, who announced her retirement from wrestling in January.

The top three remained unchanged in the rankings for the third consecutive year and received strong support from female respondents.

The survey was conducted online in January and covered 1,100 people.

