World / Offbeat

Yeast from beer in 1886 shipwreck may yield new brew

AP

COBLESKILL, NEW YORK - Beer from a 133-year-old shipwreck may yield yeast for a new brew in upstate New York.

Biotechnology students at the State University of New York at Cobleskill uncorked a bottle from the shipwrecked SS Oregon on Thursday. Serious Brewing Company of Howes Cave plans to develop a new brew if the students successfully extract yeast.

Bill Felter, of Serious Brewing, acquired the beer from a customer who owns an assortment of artifacts recovered from the Oregon.

The ship was en route from Liverpool, England, to New York City with 852 people aboard on March 14, 1886, when it collided with a schooner near Fire Island, New York, and sank. All but one person survived.

Last year, an Australian brewer produced beer from yeast recovered from a 220-year-old shipwreck.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Staff wait to load election materials onto a truck for distribution in Yola, Nigeria, on Friday.
Just hours before polls were to open, Nigeria delays election until Feb. 23 over unspecified 'cha...
Nigeria's electoral commission has delayed the country's presidential election until Feb. 23, making the announcement a mere five hours before polls were set to open Saturday. It cited unspecified ...
Roger Stone, a former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, leaves federal court in Washington on Feb. 1.
Mueller says searches yielded evidence of Stone-WikiLeaks communications
U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller disclosed for the first time Friday that his office has evidence of communications between Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, and WikiLea...
A U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces fighter sits inside a tent atop a hill in the desert outside the village of Baghouz, Syria, on Thursday.
Push on last IS enclave stalled by surprise discovery of civilians
The offensive on the last enclave held by the Islamic State group in eastern Syria has been blunted by the discovery of hundreds of civilians still living there, a commander with the Kurdish-led fo...

, , ,