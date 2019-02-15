The atrium of a house with a fresco portraying the mythological hunter Narcissus (right) in Pompeii, near Naples, Italy. | PARCO ARCHEOLOGICO DI POMPEI / VIA AP

World / Science & Health

Narcissus fresco discovered in Pompeii atrium

AP

MILAN - Archaeologists have discovered a fresco in an ancient Pompeii residence that portrays the mythological hunter Narcissus, who fell in love with his own reflection.

The discovery, announced Thursday, is in the atrium of a house where a fresco was found late last year depicting a sensual scene between the Roman god Jupiter disguised as a swan and Leda, a queen of Sparta from Greek mythology.

Pompeii director Alfonsina Russo said that the “beauty of these rooms” has prompted officials to continue to uncover more treasures so that one day the house can be at least partially opened to the public.

Officials noted archaeologists also found inside the ancient atrium a dozen glass containers, eight terra-cotta vases and a bronze funnel in a space underneath a staircase.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

William Barr, nominee to be U.S. attorney general, takes the oath before testifying during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Jan. 15.
William Barr sworn in for second stint as U.S. attorney general
William Barr was sworn in Thursday for his second stint as America's attorney general, taking the helm of the Justice Department as special counsel Robert Mueller investigates Russian interference ...
President Donald Trump arrives on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington Feb. 8. Trump has put on some pounds and is now officially considered obese. The White House on Thursday released results of his most recent physical, revealing his Body Mass Index is now 30.4.
Trump gains weight, now officially deemed obese but remains in 'very good health overall'
President Donald Trump has put on some pounds and is now officially considered obese. The White House on Thursday released results of his most recent physical, revealing that his Body Mass Index...
This undated photo by Seanna Leilani shows her brother, Aaron Francisco Chavez. Chavez, 19, died after he swallowed sky blue fentanyl pills designed to look like oxycodone, and three others were seriously sickened at a Halloween party in 2018.
Fentanyl deaths from 'Mexican oxy' pills smuggled across border crossings hit Arizona hard
Aaron Francisco Chavez swallowed at least one of the sky blue pills at a Halloween party before falling asleep forever. He became yet another victim killed by a flood of illicit fentanyl smuggled f...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The atrium of a house with a fresco portraying the mythological hunter Narcissus (right) in Pompeii, near Naples, Italy. | PARCO ARCHEOLOGICO DI POMPEI / VIA AP

, , , ,