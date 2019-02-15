President Donald Trump arrives on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington Feb. 8. Trump has put on some pounds and is now officially considered obese. The White House on Thursday released results of his most recent physical, revealing his Body Mass Index is now 30.4. | AP

Trump gains weight, now officially deemed obese but remains in 'very good health overall'

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has put on some pounds and is now officially considered obese.

The White House on Thursday released results of his most recent physical, revealing that his Body Mass Index is now 30.4. That’s based on the fact that he’s now carrying 243 pounds on his 6-foot, 3-inch frame. People with an index rating above 30 are considered obese.

Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, said the 72-year-old president “remains in very good health overall.”

He gained four pounds from last year. His resting heart rate is 70 beats a minute and his blood pressure reading was 118 over 80, well within the normal range.

Conley said routine lab tests were performed and Trump’s liver, kidney and thyroid functions are all normal as were his electrolytes and blood counts. An electrocardiogram, a test that measures electrical activity generated by the heart as it beats, remained unchanged from last year.

Trump went to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last week for his second periodic physical, which lasted about four hours. During his exam, he received a flu shot and an inoculation to help prevent shingles, a viral infection that causes a painful rash.

“I performed and supervised the evaluation with a panel of 11 different board-certified specialists,” Conley wrote in a memorandum to the White House. “He did not undergo any procedures requiring sedation or anesthesia.”

