British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the Houses of Parliament in Westminster following a Brexit vote in the House of Commons in London Thursday . May suffered an embarrassing defeat by lawmakers in a vote that left her bid to secure a European Union divorce deal stuck between an intransigent EU and a resistant U.K. Parliament — with Brexit just six weeks away. | DOMINIC LIPINSKI /PA / VIA AP

World / Politics

More Brexit humiliation for May as Parliament defeats her again

Reuters

LONDON - British lawmakers defeated Prime Minister Theresa May in a symbolic vote over her Brexit strategy on Thursday, undermining her pledge to European Union leaders that she can get the unpopular divorce deal approved if they grant her concessions.

Lawmakers defeated the government 303-258 on the main motion asking them to reaffirm support for her plan to seek changes.

While the vote does not force the government to change tack, the numbers will undermine EU leaders’ confidence that May can win parliament’s support for a revised agreement.

The latest twist in the two-year negotiation to leave the EU underlines the deep divisions in Parliament over how, or even whether, Britain should leave the bloc in its biggest political and trade policy shift in more than 40 years.

It also increases the possibility of Britain leaving without a deal, a nightmare scenario for many businesses, but also of Brexit being delayed or potentially never happening at all.

Up until the last minute before the votes, ministers and May’s chief whip, her enforcer in the House of Commons, tried to convince a group of Brexit supporters favoring a radical break with the EU that leaving without an agreement was still the legal default position.

The group, several dozen strong, had said they would abstain in Thursday’s vote.

Some Conservative and many opposition lawmakers accuse May of “running down the clock,” edging Britain closer to the exit date to try to force Parliament into a choice between backing her deal or leaving without an agreement.

To try to prevent a no-deal exit, several lawmakers put down alternative proposals.

The real crunch date for the government looks set to come on Feb. 27, when May has promised the next round of votes. Lawmakers seeking to force the government to delay Brexit say that will be moment they make their move.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This undated photo by Seanna Leilani shows her brother, Aaron Francisco Chavez. Chavez, 19, died after he swallowed sky blue fentanyl pills designed to look like oxycodone, and three others were seriously sickened at a Halloween party in 2018.
Fentanyl deaths from 'Mexican oxy' pills smuggled across border crossings hit Arizona hard
Aaron Francisco Chavez swallowed at least one of the sky blue pills at a Halloween party before falling asleep forever. He became yet another victim killed by a flood of illicit fentanyl smuggled f...
Then-Attorney General nominee William Barr testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington in January. The Senate on Thursday confirmed Barr as attorney general, placing the veteran government official and lawyer atop the Justice Department as special counsel Robert Mueller investigates Russian interference in the 2016 election
GOP-led Senate confirms William Barr as attorney general, giving him say over Robert Mueller probe
The Senate on Thursday confirmed William Barr as attorney general, placing the veteran government official and lawyer atop the Justice Department as special counsel Robert Mueller investigates Russ...
A demonstrator gestures during clashes in front of the National Palace, in the center of Port-au-PrinceWednesday on the seventh day of protests against Haitian President Jovenel Moise and the misuse of the Petrocaribe fund.
Canada closes Haiti embassy as violence traps hundreds of tourists
Canada on Thursday temporarily closed its embassy in Haiti as violent protests against President Jovenel Moise's government trapped hundreds of Canadian tourists in the Caribbean island nation. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves the Houses of Parliament in Westminster following a Brexit vote in the House of Commons in London Thursday . May suffered an embarrassing defeat by lawmakers in a vote that left her bid to secure a European Union divorce deal stuck between an intransigent EU and a resistant U.K. Parliament — with Brexit just six weeks away. | DOMINIC LIPINSKI /PA / VIA AP

, , ,