Itochu worker now detained in China for more than a year over espionage: sources

BEIJING - Chinese authorities have now been holding a male employee of major Japanese trading house Itochu Corp., in connection with espionage allegations, for about a year, sources familiar with the case said Thursday.

The employee, who is in his 40s, was detained by state security authorities during a visit to Guangzhou, a port city in Guangdong Province, in February last year on suspicion of harming Chinese security, the sources said.

He has been tried but a ruling has not been issued, according to the sources. What exactly he was tried for is unclear.

The Japanese consulate-general in Guangzhou said it is in the process of ascertaining the facts of the case.

A handful of Japanese nationals have been detained and indicted in China over espionage in recent years, some of whom were sentenced last year to prison terms.

