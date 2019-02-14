Chiba father held over death of daughter served fresh arrest warrant for earlier alleged assault

A man held on suspicion of assaulting his 10-year-old daughter just before she died in late January was served a fresh arrest warrant Thursday for allegedly assaulting her on another occasion about a month earlier, investigative sources said.

Yuichiro Kurihara, 41, was initially arrested on Jan. 25, the day after his daughter Mia, a fourth-grader, was found dead in the bathroom of their home in Noda, Chiba Prefecture.

Kurihara is newly suspected of throwing Mia against the floor and dragging her around at their home near Tokyo sometime between the end of December and the beginning of January, the sources said.

As part of the alleged assault on Jan. 24 he is suspected of having dowsed his daughter repeatedly with cold water.

An autopsy was unable to determine the cause of the girl’s death, but it found several bruises and internal bleeding, according to the police.

Mia’s mother, Nagisa Kurihara, 32, was also arrested earlier this month for allegedly failing to stop her husband from assaulting their daughter. She has told police that she was aware of her husband’s violence.

Police will investigate to what extent the mother was involved in the latest alleged assault.