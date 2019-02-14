An Emirates Airbus A380-800 aircraft takes off from Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain, in September. | REUTERS

Business / Corporate

Airbus near decision to scrub A380 after a dozen years, Emirates order cut

Bloomberg

LONDON - Airbus SE is closing in on a decision to end production of the A380 double-decker after a dozen years in service, according to people familiar with the matter, with lead customer Emirates poised to more than halve its current order for 53 of the planes.

Negotiations with the Gulf carrier were ongoing late Wednesday ahead of Airbus’s earnings on Thursday morning, when an announcement to cancel the program could come, the people said, asking not to be be identified.

Airbus’s board was meeting on Wednesday and would need to formally approve any decision to close the program, the people said. The plane-maker would then still need to wrap up negotiations with Emirates on the final number of aircraft it will cut. The talks were in flux and a final decision could still be delayed to a later date, they said.

Emirates now plans to take fewer than 20 A380s, a deeper cut than originally planned, one of the people said. It plans to replace them with smaller wide-bodies from Airbus and rival Boeing Co., with the final number determining how long production will continue. Output would cease by 2021 or 2022, one of the people said.

Airbus declined comment, as did Emirates. Bloomberg News reported this month that Emirates, the world’s largest long-haul carrier, was considering swapping some A380s and potential Boeing 787 Dreamliner orders for a combination of A330, A350 and Boeing 777X widebodies.

In addition to canceling its order for 20 planes with 16 options from February 2018, the new deal will also see Emirates shave about 15 of the jets from a previous order placed in 2013, the people said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Japan's economic growth for the October-December period rebounded from a slump in the previous quarter, growing at an annualized rate of 1.4 percent.
Japanese economy rebounded modestly in October-December quarter
Japan's economy grew at an annualized rate of 1.4 percent in the October-December quarter, government data showed Thursday, signaling only a modest recovery from a string of natural disasters in...
Venezuela's self proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, smiles as he arrives at the National Assembly, in Caracas Wednesday. Guaido said Wednesday that the National Assembly has appointed six executives to a transitional board for its PDVSA state-owned oil company and its U.S. subsidiaries, including Houston-based refiner Citgo.
Guaido seeks to wrest control of Venezuela's oil firm and oversee its Houston subsidiary Citgo
Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly appointed a transitional board of directors for the state oil company Wednesday, in a bid by congress chief Juan Guaido to gain control of an ind...
Levi's jeans hang on a wall at Levi's innovation lab in San Francisco last year. Well-known jeans company Levi Strauss & Co. said Wednesday that it plans to raise about $100 million through an initial public offering. The number of shares to be offered and the price range has yet to be determined.
$2.5 billion blue jeans fortune emerges for Haas family with Levi's IPO plan
Levi's are proving an enduring wardrobe investment for the descendants of the inventor of blue jeans. The Haas family, which traces its lineage to company founder Levi Strauss, owns almost 59 pe...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An Emirates Airbus A380-800 aircraft takes off from Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain, in September. | REUTERS

, , , ,