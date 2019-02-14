A 3D printed Huawei logo is seen in front of displayed 5G words in this illustration taken Tuesday. | REUTERS

Business

China: Nations deem Huawei security threat out of economic self-interest, offer no proof

AP

BEIJING - The U.S. and other countries have not presented any conclusive evidence that Chinese telecoms gear maker Huawei Technologies threatens their national security and are merely stirring fears out of self-interest, a Chinese government spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Huawei’s critics are conjuring up threats and misusing state power to “suppress the legitimate development rights and interests of Chinese enterprises” and are “using political means to intervene in the economy,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

“All countries should deal with relevant matters in an objective, comprehensive, rational, and correct manner, rather than fabricating excuses of all kinds for one’s own pursuit of interest at the cost of others, which is quite hypocritical, immoral, and unfair,” Hua said.

Hua’s comments at a daily briefing were some of the sharpest yet in a growing feud over Washington’s drive to convince other nations to shut Huawei out of their markets due to national security concerns.

Huawei is the world’s biggest supplier of network gear used by phone and internet companies. It insists that it is independent and poses no threat to the security of others, but has long been seen by some as a front for spying by the Chinese military or security services.

On that basis, the United States, Australia, Japan and some other governments have imposed curbs on use of Huawei technology, including smart phones.

On Tuesday in Poland, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo renewed a warning that the United States may be forced to scale back certain operations in Europe and elsewhere if countries continue to do business with Huawei.

Pompeo said the U.S. had strong concerns about Huawei’s motives in Europe, especially in NATO and European Union member states, as well as its business practices.

“We’ve made known the risks that are associated with that, risks to private information of citizens of the country, risks that comes from having that technology installed in network systems,” he said.

The U.S. warnings about the risks of Chinese telecom technology come as governments are choosing providers for the rollout of 5G wireless internet, which will enable faster download speeds along with greater connectivity among devices.

U.S. officials argue that under Chinese security laws companies such as Huawei or ZTE could be compelled to hand over data or access to Chinese intelligence.

Hua said such concerns were based on provisions of China’s national intelligence law that differ little from similar legislation in other countries.

“It is an international practice to maintain national security with legislation and to require organizations and individuals to cooperate with national intelligence work,” Hua said.

Lacking solid evidence, the U.S. “keeps making up crimes and churning out various threat theories,” Hua said.

“We believe that this is very hypocritical, unfair and immoral,” she said. All nations, Hua said, have an obligation to “abide by the market principle of free and fair competition and truly safeguard the market environment of fairness, justice and non-discrimination.”

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

An Emirates Airbus A380-800 aircraft takes off from Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain, in September.
Airbus near decision to scrub A380 after a dozen years, Emirates order cut
Airbus SE is closing in on a decision to end production of the A380 double-decker after a dozen years in service, according to people familiar with the matter, with lead customer Emirates poised to...
Levi's jeans hang on a wall at Levi's innovation lab in San Francisco last year. Well-known jeans company Levi Strauss & Co. said Wednesday that it plans to raise about $100 million through an initial public offering. The number of shares to be offered and the price range has yet to be determined.
$2.5 billion blue jeans fortune emerges for Haas family with Levi's IPO plan
Levi's are proving an enduring wardrobe investment for the descendants of the inventor of blue jeans. The Haas family, which traces its lineage to company founder Levi Strauss, owns almost 59 pe...
Sprint Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure and T-Mobile US CEO John Legere testify before a U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee hearing in Washington Wednesday.
Democrats question vows in $26.5 billion T-Mobile-Sprint deal, wary of rate hikes, job losses
Democratic lawmakers are challenging a pledge by T-Mobile and Sprint not to raise prices or hurt competition if their $26.5 billion merger goes through. Although T-Mobile says it won't raise pri...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A 3D printed Huawei logo is seen in front of displayed 5G words in this illustration taken Tuesday. | REUTERS Chris Shelton, president of Communications Workers of America (CWA), speaks during a House Energy & Commerce subcommittee hearing on the the T-Mobile and Sprint merger on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday. T-Mobile US Inc. exec John Legere said his company doesn't use equipment from Huawei Technologies Co., and won't after buying Sprint Corp. to form a bigger No. 3 in the U.S. wireless market. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , , , ,