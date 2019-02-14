This image released Wednesday shows the Missing Person page of the FBI website for Monica Elfriede Witt, 39, a former U.S. Air Force counterintelligence officer. The U.S. Justice Department charged the former intelligence officer with spying for Iran, saying she exposed a U.S. agent and helped the Revolutionary Guard develop cybertargets in the U.S. military. | ERIC BARADAT / FBI / VIA AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

FBI charges ex-U.S. Air Force intel officer who defected with spying for Iran

AP

WASHINGTON - A former U.S. Air Force counterintelligence specialist who defected to Iran has been charged with revealing classified information as well as research about her former colleagues to representatives of the Tehran government, prosecutors said Wednesday.

A Justice Department indictment charges Monica Elfriede Witt, who defected in 2013 and is currently at-large, along with four Iranian hackers who, prosecutors say, used the information she provided to target former colleagues in the U.S. intelligence community.

The indictment says the four Iranians were acting on behalf of the government-linked Iranian Revolutionary Guard. All four remain at large.

“It is a sad day for America when one of its citizens betrays our country,” said Assistant Attorney General John Demers, the head of the Justice Department’s national security division.

Jay Tabb, the FBI’s top national security official, said the FBI had warned Witt before her defection that she was a vulnerable target for recruitment by Iranian intelligence but that Witt had ignored those warnings.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A picture released by the Iranian news agency Fars News on Wednesday shows a bus that was reportedly blown up by a suicide attacker in southeastern Iran. The attack on the Revolutionary Guards bus killed at least 20 people, the official news agency IRNA reported.
At least 20 Revolutionary Guard members reported killed in Iran bus suicide bombing
A suicide bombing targeting a bus carrying personnel of Iran's elite paramilitary Revolutionary Guard force killed at least 20 people and wounded 20 in the country's southeast, state media reported...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, listens during a news conference following a weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday.
Mitch McConnell wields Green New Deal as bludgeon against Democrats, hopes vote puts them on record
The Senate will vote on the Green New Deal, a moonshot plan by Democrats to combat climate change, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday, announcing a move designed to force Senate De...
Women sit together with their belongings near Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, Tuesday.
'Baghouz pocket': Islamic State fighters defend last Syria redoubt as family members flee, jihadi...
Jihadi fighters made a desperate last stand in eastern Syria on Wednesday, while their wives and children fled the final, blood-soaked implosion of the Islamic State group's "caliphate." The U.S...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This image released Wednesday shows the Missing Person page of the FBI website for Monica Elfriede Witt, 39, a former U.S. Air Force counterintelligence officer. The U.S. Justice Department charged the former intelligence officer with spying for Iran, saying she exposed a U.S. agent and helped the Revolutionary Guard develop cybertargets in the U.S. military. | ERIC BARADAT / FBI / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , ,