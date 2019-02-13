Asia Pacific

Instagram removes gay Muslim comics after Indonesia warning

AP

JAKARTA - Instagram has removed an account that published comic strips depicting the struggles of gay Muslims in Indonesia following a frenzy of moral outrage online in the world’s biggest Muslim nation.

The Ministry of Communications said Wednesday the account under the username Alpatuni was pornographic, which violated the law on information and electronic transactions.

It was closed after the communications minister wrote a warning letter to Instagram, the ministry said.

The comics depicted gay characters facing discrimination and abuse, which has become increasingly common in Indonesia since late 2015 when conservative politicians and religious leaders began a campaign of portraying lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people as a threat to the nation.

An account of the same name on Facebook, which owns Instagram, was also no longer accessible.

The ministry said it appreciated that members of the community reported the account, which “accelerated” its removal.

Indonesian netizens in turn congratulated the ministry. On Twitter, Fahmi Alfansi Pane, a policy analyst at the Indonesian parliament, thanked officials for “acting decisively” to protect public morality but also told The Associated Press he had never seen the comics.

Local media, quoting the communications minister, reported the ministry would block Instagram in Indonesia if the Alpatuni account wasn’t removed.

The government frequently threatens to block Western social media and Internet companies for content deemed illegal but has never taken such measures, possibly fearful of a public backlash due to the hugeAd popularity of the services with Indonesians.

In 2017, it briefly and partially blocked the Telegram messaging app because of its failure to remove groups linked to violent jihad.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Maria Ressa, the award-winning head of Philippine online news site Rappler, which has aggressively covered President Rodrigo Duterte's policies, gestures while talking to the media after being arrested by National Bureau of Investigation agents in a libel case Wednesday in Manila. Ressa, who was selected by Time magazine as one of its Persons of the Year last year, was arrested over a libel complaint from a businessman that Amnesty International has condemned as "brazenly politically motivated."
Philippine agents arrest award-winning online journalist critical of Dutarte
The award-winning head of a Philippine online news site that has aggressively covered President Rodrigo Duterte's administration was arrested Wednesday by government agents in a libel case. Mari...
Image Not Available
Lawmakers warn Hong Kong's China extradition plans a 'Trojan horse'
Plans by Hong Kong to allow extraditions to Taiwan, Macau and mainland China following a high-profile murder case could become a "Trojan horse" for Beijing to pursue critics, pro-democracy lawma...
Thai Princess Ubolratana Mahidol waves to Thai people outside Grand Palace in Bangkok on Oct. 27, 2017.
Thai election commission moves to dissolve party linked to princess
Thailand's election commission on Wednesday asked the constitutional court to dissolve a party that proposed a princess as candidate for prime minister, a potentially serious blow to the politic...

, , , , ,