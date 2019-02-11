Business / Corporate

Toshiba to cut operating profit forecast by half, Nikkei says

Bloomberg, Staff Report

Toshiba Corp. is preparing to cut its full-year profit forecast by at least half, hurt in part by higher expenses in its energy business, the Nikkei business daily reported, without saying where its information originated.

Operating profit in the year that ends in March may range from ¥20 billion to ¥30 billion ($180 million to $270 million) when the Tokyo-based company posts results Wednesday, far below the ¥60 billion it projected in November, Nikkei reported.

Increased costs in sectors like energy are dragging down earnings from core operations and the company will book additional reserves to help adjust to the situation, the report said. In November, Toshiba pulled back from nuclear projects in the U.K. and bailed from a five-year misadventure in trading of liquefied natural gas, paying a Chinese company $806 million to take its interest in a U.S. LNG export venture.

There’s also been a drag on profit from its chips systems business, Nikkei reported, while adding that there are some bright spots in point-of-sale systems, railway systems and air conditioning operation.

Toshiba will maintain its medium-term plan targeting ¥400 billion in operating profit by the year ending March 2024, aided in part by its further push into the “internet of things,” Nikkei reported.

Toshiba spokeswoman Midori Hara said a decision hasn’t been made on a profit revision, and the company plans to release its earnings report on Feb. 13.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

People protest after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivered his annual state of the nation address in Budapest Sunday.
'Zero tolerance' for immigration, Hungary instead to give women with four or more kids life tax e...
Hungary's government is greatly increasing financial aid and subsidies for families with several children, the country's prime minister said Sunday. The measures announced by Viktor Orban during...
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks with reporters after his panel voted in a closed session to send more than 50 interview transcripts from its now-closed Russia investigation to special counsel Robert Mueller, on Capitol Hill in Washington Feb. 6.
Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff questions if Robert Mueller is being kept from probing Trump-Deutsche B...
The Democratic chairman of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee said on Sunday he was concerned that Special Counsel Robert Mueller may not be investigating President Donald Trump's ties to Deutsc...
An "artisanal" miner uses a rudimentary pulley to descend into a hole dug at a wildcat gold mine in El Callao, Venezuela, in August.
'Artisan' miners seen helping Maduro turn Venezuela's useless currency into gold he trades with T...
Venezuela's most successful financial operations in recent years have not taken place on Wall Street, but in primitive gold-mining camps in the nation's southern reaches. With the country's econ...

,