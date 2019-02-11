President Donald Trump waves after arriving on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington Friday. Trump is pushing back against criticisms that a leak of his private schedule suggests he is not working hard. | AP

World / Politics

Trump defends 'executive time' work ethic after private schedules leak

AP

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is pushing back against criticism that a leak of his private schedule suggests he is not working hard.

Trump tweeted that it “should have been reported as a positive, not a negative.”

He also suggested that when the term “executive time” appears on his schedule, it means he is “generally working, not relaxing.”

The president’s work ethic has been a topic of Washington conversation after Axios obtained three months of his private schedules.

They revealed that he spent 60 percent of his time in executive time, a term coined by former chief of staff John Kelly for unstructured time in Trump’s day. That time often coincides with when Trump is on Twitter.

Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said the leaker’s identity should be known this week.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir attends a gathering of foreign ministers aligned toward the defeat of Islamic State, at the State Department in Washington Feb. 6.
Saudis don't know where Jamal Khashoggi's body is: foreign minister
Saudi authorities do not know where dissident Jamal Khashoggi's body is despite having in custody the Saudi team that murdered him, the kingdom's foreign minister said in an interview broadcast Sun...
Image Not Available
Russia 'repatriates' 27 offspring of Islamic State fighters from Iraq
A Russian official said Sunday that Moscow had repatriated a fresh batch of children whose mothers are being held in Iraq for belonging to the Islamic State group. "Twenty-seven Russian children...
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam talks during an interview at the Governor's Mansion Saturday in Richmond. The embattled governor says he wants to spend the remaining three years of his term pursuing racial "equity." Northam told The Washington Post that there is a higher reason for the "horrific" reckoning over a racist photograph that appeared in his medical school yearbook.
Embattled Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam: 'I'm not going anywhere'
Virginia's Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam considered resigning amid a scandal that he once wore blackface, but the pediatric neurologist said Sunday that he's "not going anywhere" because the state ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

President Donald Trump waves after arriving on Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington Friday. Trump is pushing back against criticisms that a leak of his private schedule suggests he is not working hard. | AP

, , , ,