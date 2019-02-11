Bulgarian arms dealer Emilian Gebrev speaks during a 2017 press conference in Sofia. Bulgaria's parliament will check recent investigative reports that an alleged third Sergei Skripal attack suspect was possibly implicated in a 2015 poisoning of the local arms dealer Gebrev, the ruling conservative party's parliamentary chief said Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Bulgaria suspects third suspect in U.K. ex-spy poisoning also attacked arms dealer in 2015

AP

SOFIA - Bulgaria plans to investigate reports that a third suspect in the nerve agent poisoning of a Russian ex-spy in England allegedly was involved in a 2015 poisoning in Bulgaria, a Bulgarian party official said Sunday.

Tsvetan Tsvetanov of the ruling GERB party said the probe was being coordinated with foreign partners. He told Bulgaria’s bTV channel that intelligence officials plan to present evidence on the topic Thursday to a parliamentary homeland security committee.

“I am certain that the necessary coordination has already been set up between the Bulgarian, British and European authorities on the case and they are working actively on it,” Tsvetanov said.

Investigative group Bellingcat has reported an alleged Russian military intelligence agent arrived in Bulgaria in April 2015, a few days before Bulgarian businessman Emilian Gebrev was poisoned by an unidentified substance.

Gebrev, an arms industry executive, survived but authorities still don’t know who poisoned him.

Bellingcat said on its website the 45-year-old Russian agent traveled under the alias Sergei Vyacheslavovich Fedotov and had been “conclusively identified as an agent of Russian military intelligence” for Moscow’s GRU agency.

Bellingcat said Fedotov also was suspected of being involved in the Novichok nerve-agent poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in the English city of Salisbury. He arrived in Britain two days before the March 2018 attack.

Both Skripals survived after weeks in the hospital and after their release were taken to an undisclosed location for their safety, the British government has said.

British officials have blamed the attack on the GRU and charged two Russian suspects. The men traveled under the names Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov.

Russian authorities denied involvement and Moscow refused to extradite them to Britain.

Britain’s Metropolitan Police said its investigation team “continues to pursue a number of lines of inquiry, including identifying any other suspects who may have been involved in carrying out or planning the attack.”

“We are not prepared to discuss further details of what remains an ongoing investigation,” the force said in a statement.

The Skripal poisonings set off a wave of recriminations between Britain and Moscow, prompting the expulsion of dozens of diplomats from Russia, the U.K. and countries that are Britain’s allies.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

David Pecker, chairman and CEO of American Media, addresses those attending the Shape & Men's Fitness Super Bowl Party in New York in 2014. The National Enquirer kept a safe containing documents on hush-money payments and other damaging stories it killed as part of its cozy relationship with Donald Trump leading up to 2016 presidential election, people familiar with the arrangement told The Associated Press. The detail comes as several media outlets reported in 2018 that federal prosecutors have granted immunity to Pecker, potentially laying bare his efforts to protect his longtime friend, Donald Trump.
Tabloid CEO's lawyer denies National Enquirer tried to blackmail Jeff Bezos
The National Enquirer committed neither extortion nor blackmail by threatening to publish intimate photos of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, an attorney for the head of the tabloid's parent company said Sun...
Workers place sections of metal wall as a new barrier is built along the Texas-Mexico border near downtown El Paso last month. Such barriers have been a part of El Paso for decades and are currently being expanded, even as the fight over President Donald Trump's desire to wall off the entire U.S.-Mexico border rages on.
Border walls, like the one in safe, open El Paso, aren't the answer, locals say
People walking over the Paso del Norte Bridge linking this West Texas border city to Mexico can watch President Donald Trump's border wall getting bigger in real time. Workers in fluorescent smo...
Mick Mulvaney, then-acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), and director of the Office of Management, listens during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington i July. White House acting chief of staff Mulvaney didn't set any lofty goals for this weekend's meeting with a bipartisan mix of legislators at Camp David, but he is trying to build relationships across the aisle.
U.S. shutdown deadline looms as border wall negotiations hit snag in Congress
As negotiations over a border security hit a snag, the White House on Sunday would not rule out another federal government shutdown even as it signaled a willingness to obtain funding for President...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Bulgarian arms dealer Emilian Gebrev speaks during a 2017 press conference in Sofia. Bulgaria's parliament will check recent investigative reports that an alleged third Sergei Skripal attack suspect was possibly implicated in a 2015 poisoning of the local arms dealer Gebrev, the ruling conservative party's parliamentary chief said Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,