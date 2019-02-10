National / Crime & Legal

Japanese man shot to death trying to save father in Belize robbery

JIJI

SAO PAULO - A Japanese man has been shot to death and his father critically wounded by two armed men in Belize, according to the Japanese Embassy in Belmopan.

The incident happened in Belize City, nation’s largest city, at around 6 p.m. Thursday, embassy officials said.

Local media identified the man who was killed as Masaki Yanai, 19. His father, Takayuki, 53, runs a Japanese restaurant in Belize City.

The two men attacked the father when he returned home from shopping and was unloading his car. He tried to prevent his bag containing cash revenue from his restaurant from being stolen. The son came out of the house in an attempt to help his father, but they were both shot several times.

The family immigrated to Belize about 15 years ago.

Masaki Yanai was studying engineering at the University of Belize. The head of the university said he was a smart and promising student.

Local police are searching for the suspects and have offered a reward for information leading to their capture.

Belize, located in the Yucatan Peninsula and facing the Caribbean Sea, borders Mexico and Guatemala, and has a population of about 375,000. As of October 2017, 45 Japanese lived in the country, according to Japan’s Foreign Ministry.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Taichi Sakaiya
Japanese author and economist Taichi Sakaiya dies at 83
Taichi Sakaiya, a bestselling author and an economist who served in key government posts, died of multiple organ failure Friday at a Tokyo hospital, his office said. He was 83. Sakaiya, w...
Hiroki Takahashi applies makeup on Tomoya Kubo at his office in Tokyo last week.
Japanese makeup guru on crusade to revamp men's grooming habits
As a university student, Hiroki Takahashi could barely step outside his home without a surgical mask on. Even when he did venture out, he was terrified of the fluorescent lighting ubiquitous in con...
Image Not Available
Man held in connection with Tokyo student's death re-arrested on murder charge
A 35-year-old man being held in connection with the death of a female university student whose body was found buried last month in Kamisu, Ibaraki Prefecture, was formally arrested Sunday on sus...

,