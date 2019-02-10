Japanese author and economist Taichi Sakaiya dies at 83

Taichi Sakaiya, a bestselling author and an economist who served in key government posts, died of multiple organ failure Friday at a Tokyo hospital, his office said. He was 83.

Sakaiya, whose real name was Kotaro Ikeguchi, left the Ministry of International Trade and Industry in October 1978 to become a full-time writer. But between July 1998 and December 2000 he headed the Economic Planning Agency, now the Cabinet Office, under two former prime ministers, Keizo Obuchi and Yoshiro Mori.

Sakaiya made his debut as a writer in 1975 with his novel “Yudan!” which depicted the dire consequences Japan could face in the event of an oil crisis. In the following year, he wrote a novel on the baby boomer generation that predicted the impact the group could have on society.

After graduating from the University of Tokyo with a degree in economics, he joined now-defunct MITI in 1960. And later during his tenure he started publishing novels that predicted the future of Japan.

He played a key role in organizing the 1970 World Exposition in Osaka, as well as the 1975 Okinawa Ocean Expo.

The Osaka native also wrote many historical novels, including “Toge no Gunzo” and “Hideyoshi,” which were dramatized and aired on NHK.