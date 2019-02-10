Asia Pacific

Endangered tree on Guam in the way of a new firing range will be transplanted

AP

HAGATNA, GUAM - An endangered native tree on Guam will have to be transplanted to make way for a new military firing range.

The Pacific Daily News reports the fadang used to be the most abundant tree in the U.S. territory. But the University of Guam says damage from the Asian cycad scale and caterpillars depleted the tree’s numbers.

Firing range construction will require clearing 89 acres (36.018 hectares) of native limestone forest and 110 acres (44.516 hectares) of disturbed limestone at Andersen Air Force Base.

Work to clear the forest is not expected to start for several months. Roadwork has already started.

The military awarded Black Construction Corp. a $78 million contract for the live-fire training range complex in 2017. The firing range will support U.S. Marines who are moving to Guam from Okinawa, Japan.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Timothy Betts, acting Deputy Assistant Secretary and Senior Advisor for Security Negotiations and Agreements at the U.S. Department of State, shake hands before their meeting at Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Sunday.
South Korea officially signs deal to pay more for U.S. troops after Trump demand
Officials signed a short-term agreement on Sunday to boost South Korea's contribution toward the upkeep of U.S. troops on the peninsula, after a previous deal lapsed amid U.S. President Donald T...
New Zealand Defence Force firefighters combat the Richmond fire near Nelson, South Island, on Friday.
New Zealand wildfires show no sign of easing; 3,000 flee
Strong winds are expected to fan forest fires that have been burning for a week through New Zealand's South Island, forcing thousands of people from their homes, with more residents expected to ...
People protest at a Uighur rally on Tuesday in front of the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in New York, to encourage the State Department to fight for the freedom of the majority-Muslim Uighur population unjustly imprisoned in Chinese concentration camps.
Turkey blasts China's treatment of Uighurs as 'embarrassment for humanity'
Turkey on Saturday condemned China's treatment of its Muslim ethnic Uighur people as "a great embarrassment for humanity," adding to rights groups' recent criticism over mass detentions of the T...

, , ,