Abe vows to tackle growing child abuse cases in Japan after 10-year-old's death

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has vowed to crack down on the increasing number of child abuse cases in Japan after the death of a 10-year-old girl who was allegedly killed by her abusive father shocked the country.

Mia Kurihara was found dead in the bathroom of her home in Chiba last month after authorities failed to respond to her repeated pleas for help.

Her parents have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting their daughter after the father reportedly abused her regularly and refused to let her go to school.

The tragedy came more than a year after she asked a teacher to help stop her father from “beating and kicking” her.

She was temporarily protected by child welfare officials but handed to relatives about two months later. She was then returned to her parents in March last year.

Police have found a video on her father’s mobile phone showing him hitting her, local media said, adding she was crying and said: “Dad, I’m sorry.”

The high-profile case has drawn huge media attention, prompting the government to take action amid growing public awareness of child abuse.

Abe told members of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Saturday that his government had ordered child welfare centers across the nation to confirm within a month the safety of all children suspected to have been abused.

He also said the government would raise the number of child welfare workers by some 1,000 for fiscal 2019 starting in April from the current 3,200.

“It was a painful case that is all too regrettable,” Abe said.

“Protecting children’s lives is our adults’ responsibility,” he added.

Police reported the suspected abuse of a record-high 80,104 minors to child welfare authorities in 2018, Kyodo News said.

The figure rose by 22.4 percent from a year earlier, it said.