Fourth-grader Mia Kurihara, who died following alleged child abuse by her parents, lived in this apartment building in Noda, Chiba Prefecture. | KYODO

Video shows Chiba girl who died following abuse begging for forgiveness, police say

CHIBA - Police have found a video believed to show the abuse of Mia Kurihara, the 10-year-old girl who died at her home last month, investigative sources said Saturday.

Police have arrested the girl’s father, Yuichiro, and her mother, Nagisa, in relation to the suspected abuse.

Police are analyzing the video, suspecting that the girl faced regular abuse. According to the sources, the footage included images of the fourth-grader suffering violence by a person believed to be her father, begging forgiveness and becoming limp.

The video, which was stored digitally by the girl’s father, is believed to have been made in January by one of the girl’s parents using a smartphone at their home in the city of Noda.

According to the Noda Municipal Government and a child consultation center in Kashiwa, also in the prefecture, Mia had been absent from school since Jan. 7, when school resumed after the winter holidays.

The girl’s mother has told the police that she prohibited Mia from going out for about a month because her husband ordered her to keep her at home. The video may have been taken during the period, the sources said.

The father has said he only disciplined Mia, denying any intention to hurt her, according to the sources.

