A pro-Brexit protester stands outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Thursday. | REUTERS

World / Politics

U.K. scraps Brexit ferry deal with firm that has no ships

AP

LONDON - The British government has canceled a contract to ship goods to the country after Brexit with a company that turned out to have no boats and no experience running a ferry service.

Authorities had been criticized for the £13.8 million ($18 million) deal with Seaborne Freight, part of plans to keep trade flowing if Britain leaves the European Union without a divorce deal.

The Department for Transport said Saturday that it had ended the contract because an Irish firm that was backing Seaborne Freight, Arklow Shipping, had withdrawn its support.

The department said no taxpayer money had been transferred to the company. It said the government was “in advanced talks with a number of companies to secure additional freight capacity” if there is a no-deal Brexit.

Britain is due to leave the European Union on March 29 but has not yet agreed a divorce deal outlining departure rules and future trade terms. A withdrawal agreement between the U.K. and the EU was rejected last month by Britain’s Parliament, and EU officials are resisting British attempts to renegotiate it.

U.K. businesses fear a no-deal Brexit will cause gridlock at ports by ripping up the trade rulebook and imposing tariffs, customs checks and other barriers between the U.K. and the EU, its biggest trading partner.

Seaborne had been contracted to provide services between Ramsgate in southeast England and the Belgian port of Ostend to ease pressure on the busiest cross-Channel route between Dover, England, and Calais, France.

Opposition Labour Party transport spokesman Andy McDonald accused Transport Secretary Chris Grayling of “heaping humiliation after humiliation on our country” and said he should resign.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, speaks at The Economic Club of Washington's Milestone Celebration in Washington in September.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has options if he wants to 'Gawker' the National Enquirer
Jeff Bezos called American Media Inc.'s bluff by exposing its "extortionate proposal" to force him to drop an investigation of its National Enquirer tabloid. And he still has plenty more options. ...
The front page of the Jan. 28 edition of the National Enquirer. The tabloid's publisher and his colleagues potentially face fresh criminal investigations based on the allegations by Bezos.
Sex, tabloids and blackmail: The toxic politics behind the Jeff Bezos extortion claims
The stunning extortion claims made by Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos against the Trump-friendly National Enquirer tabloid have spotlighted a fierce behind-the-scenes media feud taki...
Sather Tower rises above the University of California, Berkeley
University of California to be granted pioneering CRISPR patent for technology that could revolut...
The University of California will soon be granted a potentially valuable patent on the revolutionary gene-editing technology known as CRISPR, according to a document filed by the U.S. Patent and...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A pro-Brexit protester stands outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Thursday. | REUTERS

, , , ,