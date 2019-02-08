This Jan. 31 photo provided by an anonymous source shows a cat named Fluffy covered in snow and ice after her owners found her in a snowbank in Kalispell, Montana. | AP

Veterinarians revive cat that nearly froze to death in Montana

KALISPELL, MONTANA - Veterinarians in Montana revived a cat named Fluffy that nearly froze to death after being found in a snowbank covered from head to tail in ice and snow.

Dr. Jevon Clark of the Animal Clinic of Kalispell said Thursday that Fluffy was unresponsive and her body temperature didn’t register on the clinic’s thermometers when her owners brought her in a week earlier.

Staff warmed the cat using towels, cage warmers and intravenous fluids. Clark says Fluffy is normally a little crabby, so when she began growling, he knew she would be fine.

The clinic posted pictures of her recovery on its Facebook page.

Clark says Fluffy has always lived outdoors. He suspects something traumatic happened that caused her to curl up outside instead of returning to her normal hiding spots.

