Commander of the U.S. Southern Command, Adm. Craig Faller testifies during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

World

Top U.S. admiral: Venezuelan soldiers 'starving' but for now still loyal to Maduro

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - Venezuelan soldiers are starving and the military is “degraded,” but for now at least the armed forces remain loyal to President Nicolas Maduro, a top U.S. admiral said Thursday.

“The rank and file are starving, just like their population,” Adm. Craig Faller, who heads the U.S. military’s Southern Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

He called the Venezuelan military a “degraded force,” but one that “remains loyal to Maduro — and that makes it dangerous.”

Faller, who assumed command of SOUTHCOM in November, said the U.S. military was keeping a close eye on Venezuela and was prepared to protect American personnel and diplomatic facilities “if necessary.”

Though President Donald Trump has declined to rule out military intervention in crisis-gripped Venezuela, Faller said the focus is on supporting diplomatic efforts.

He said the United States is looking for signs the Venezuelan military’s loyalty to Maduro might be “cracking,” but he declined to elaborate in the public hearing.

International pressure is intensifying on Maduro to step aside and support is growing for his opposition rival Juan Guaido, who has so far been recognized by around 40 countries since declaring himself interim president on January 23.

Faller said he had visited the Colombia-Venezuela border, where U.S. troops deployed on the USNS Comfort medical ship are operating medical camps.

In an apparent reference to enlisted Venezuelan soldiers, he said he had seen “kids” who had lost as much as 30 pounds (13.5 kg) in the space of a year.

“They are stick thin, they’d never had medical attention, we think that condition affects a large swath of the population and we think that population’s ready for a new leader,” Faller said.

Food and medicine shortages have pushed 2.3 million people to flee Venezuela since 2015.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler D-NY, speaks during a House Judiciary Committee debate to subpoena Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday.
U.S. House panel OKs subpoena for acting attorney general, who may refuse to testify over Russia ...
The House Judiciary Committee has approved a tentative subpoena for Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker in an effort to ensure he appears at a hearing Friday and answers questions. The vote...
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks with reporters after his panel voted in a closed session to send more than 50 interview transcripts from its now-closed Russia investigation to special counsel Robert Mueller, on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday.
Trump lashes out as Democrats open probes into his taxes and Russia ties
President Donald Trump blasted Democrats on Thursday as they prepared to launch a barrage of investigations into his Russia ties, real estate business and long-hidden taxes. Empowered by their e...
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov speaks during a news conference in Moscow Thursday.
New Start nuclear arms pact with U.S. also in trouble: Russian official
Another U.S.-Russian nuclear pact is in danger following the U.S. move to withdraw from a Cold War-era arms control treaty, a senior Russian diplomat said Thursday. Deputy Foreign Minister Serge...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Commander of the U.S. Southern Command, Adm. Craig Faller testifies during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday. | AFP-JIJI Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid for Venezuela drive to the Tienditas Bridge on the border between Cucuta, Colombia, and Tachira, Venezuela, after Venezuelan military forces blocked them with containers Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,