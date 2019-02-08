France recalls ambassador to Italy after minister meets 'yellow vest' activists

France recalled its ambassador to Italy on Thursday amid mounting tensions after Italy’s deputy prime minister met with French “yellow vest” protesters and Italian leaders made a string of critical public comments about French President Emmanuel Macron’s government.

French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement that the ambassador is being brought back for “consultations,” and urged Italy to return to friendly relations worthy of “our common destiny.”

Italy’s Luigi Di Maio met this week with supporters of a yellow vest group seeking to run in the European Parliament elections in May. Di Maio has said his populist movement is ready to help France’s anti-government protesters, and has accused France of fueling Europe’s migrant crisis.

That came after Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini called Macron “a terrible president” in January. He said he hoped French voters would send Macron a message during the European elections by showing their support for far-right leader Marine Le Pen, with whom Salvini is allied in European politics.

Von der Muhll called the incidents an “unacceptable” interference in French democracy, and said they were unprecedented since the two neighbors joined together after World War II to help create the European Union.

“The campaign for the European elections cannot justify the lack of respect for each people or for their democracy,” she said.

“For several months, France has been the subject of repeated accusations, unfounded attacks and outrageous declarations,” she added. “To have disagreements is one thing, to exploit the relationship for electoral purposes is another.”

Salvini said in response that he was open to meeting with Macron and the French government, but insisted that France must stop sending back migrants at the border and stop penalizing Italian workers in France.

“We don’t want to fight with anyone. We are not interested in polemics. We are concrete people and we defend the interests of Italians,” he said.

Di Maio had already sparked annoyance in January when he accused France of leading colonial-style policies in Africa, prompting the French Foreign Ministry to summon the Italian ambassador. And the Italian government last fall accused France of dumping underage migrants over the border without authorization.

After meeting with members of the Citizens’ Initiative Rally group of yellow vests on Tuesday, Di Maio boasted on Twitter that “the wind of change has crossed the Alps.”