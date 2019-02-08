A masked Belgian police officer is seen during the trial of Mehdi Nemmouche and Nacer Bendrer, who are suspected of killing four people in a shooting at Brussels' Jewish Museum in 2014, at Brussels' Palace of Justice Thursday. | STEPHANIE LECOCQ / POOL / VIA REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Ex-hostages say suspect in Belgian 'terrorist murder' shooting was their jailer in Syria

AP

BRUSSELS - Two journalists who were taken hostage in Syria testified Thursday that a 33-year-old man who is now on trial for the fatal shootings of four people at a Jewish museum in Belgium definitely was one of their jailers.

French citizen Mehdi Nemmouche is charged with “terrorist murder” in the 2014 slayings of an Israeli couple and two employees at the Brussels Jewish Museum. The deaths crystalized fears that European extremists would use training or combat experience acquired in the Mideast to sow terror back home.

The French journalists who testified at Nemmouche’s trial, Nicolas Henin and Didier Francois, were held hostage in Syria for more than 10 months between 2013 and 2014. They told the Brussels criminal court that as their jailer, the defendant expressed hatred for Jews and Shiite Muslims and bragged of torturing his captives.

“He’s a sadistic man, full of hate, and particularly full of hate against Jews but also Shiites,” Henin told reporters outside court.

Both reporters said their eyes often met Nemmouche’s while they testified.

“We looked at each other several times. Mehdi Nemmouche had a defiant look of contempt on his face,” Henin said.

Asked by the presiding judge if he recognized the reporters, Nemmouche chose to exercise his right to remain silent, as he has done often throughout the trial.

“I am absolutely sure about who he is,” Francois said.

Defense lawyers have confirmed Nemmouche was in Syria but said it was irrelevant to the Belgium case. The trial is scheduled to run until March 1.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks with reporters during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday.
House Democrats turn focus to tax returns — and Trump's loom largest
The new Democratic-controlled House is looking at proposals to compel presidents and presidential candidates to make public years of their tax returns. But the burning question is what Democrats mi...
A soldier guards the main entrance of the Palazzo Farnese, headquarters of the French Embassy in Rome, on Thursday. France on Thursday recalled its ambassador to Italy after Italy's Labor and Industry Minister and deputy PM Luigi Di Maio met with French "yellow vest" protesters in France, and a series of critical Italian comments toward the French president's government.
France recalls ambassador to Italy after minister meets 'yellow vest' activists
France recalled its ambassador to Italy on Thursday amid mounting tensions after Italy's deputy prime minister met with French "yellow vest" protesters and Italian leaders made a string of critical...
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) returns to the U.S. Capitol after participating in a news conference to call on Congress to cut funding for ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), at the U.S. Capitol in Washington Thursday.
Democrats push Green New Deal to address climate change calling for zero carbon footprint by 2030
Democrats including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York are calling for a Green New Deal intended to transform the U.S. economy to combat climate change and create thousands of jobs in renewa...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A masked Belgian police officer is seen during the trial of Mehdi Nemmouche and Nacer Bendrer, who are suspected of killing four people in a shooting at Brussels' Jewish Museum in 2014, at Brussels' Palace of Justice Thursday. | STEPHANIE LECOCQ / POOL / VIA REUTERS

, , , , , ,