Pope Francis arrives to bless a car donated to The Office of Papal Charities (Elemosineria Apostolica), in the Vatican Wednesday. | VATICAN MEDIA / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

World / Social Issues

Vatican clarifies pope on issue of 'sexual slavery' of nuns within French congregation

AP

VATICAN CITY - The Vatican on Wednesday clarified comments by Pope Francis about a case of what he called “sexual slavery” within a French congregation of nuns, saying he was referring to an abuse of power that was reflected in instances of sexual abuse.

Francis cited the case when responding to a question about the sexual abuse of nuns by clergy during a press conference Tuesday returning home from the United Arab Emirates. It was the pope’s first-ever public acknowledgment of the problem of priests and bishops sexually abusing nuns. He stressed that the Vatican had been confronting the issue for some time and vowed to do more.

Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said Wednesday Francis “spoke of ‘sexual slavery’ to mean ‘manipulation’ or a type of abuse of power that is reflected in a sexual abuse.”

The Community of St. Jean admitted in 2013 that its late founder had behaved “in ways that went against chastity” with women in the order, according to the French Catholic newspaper La Croix. The Vatican under Pope Benedict XVI ultimately dissolved an offshoot of the congregation.

The issue has come to the fore amid the Catholic Church’s overall reckoning with the sexual abuse of minors and the #MeToo-inspired acknowledgment that adults can be victims of abuse whenever there is an imbalance of power in a relationship. In the past year, The Associated Press and other media have reported on cases of abused nuns in India , Africa, Europe and South America — evidence that the problem is by no means limited to a certain geographic area.

In November, the organization representing all the world’s female Catholic religious orders, the International Union of Superiors General, publicly denounced the “culture of silence and secrecy” that prevented nuns from speaking out and urged sisters to report abuse to their superiors and police. And just last week, the women’s magazine of the Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano identified the clerical culture of the all-powerful clergy as the culprit.

The magazine, “Women Church World,” noted that the scandal involves a corollary: nuns being forced to abort the priests’ children or bear children that the priests refuse to recognize.

Francis’ acknowledgment of the problem comes as he prepares to decide the fate of the disgraced American ex-cardinal, Theodore McCarrick, who is accused of abusing minors as well as adult seminarians.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai applauds during the "intra-Afghan" talks in Moscow Wednesday. The U.S. has promised to withdraw half of its troops from Afghanistan by the end of April, a Taliban official said Wednesday, but the U.S. military said it has received no orders to begin packing up.
Moscow firms up foothold in Afghanistan, Taliban ties as U.S. eyes exit
Decades after the Soviet Union's disastrous venture into Afghanistan, Russia is emerging as a major player in the region with ties to the Taliban and Afghan politicians as U.S. troops withdraw from...
Dennis Christensen, who was leading a local Bible reading, is escorted from a cour room in Oryol, Russia, Wednesday. A regional court in western Russia on Wednesday sentenced the Danish Jehovah's Witness to six years in prison, in arguably the most severe crackdown on religious freedom in Russia in recent years.
Guilty of extremism, Russian court sends Danish Jehovah's Witness to prison for six years
A regional court in western Russia on Wednesday sentenced a Danish Jehovah's Witness to six years in prison, in arguably the most severe crackdown on religious freedom in Russia in recent years. ...
Billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in custody in West Palm Beach, Florda, in 2008. On Wednesday, the Justice Department announced it has opened an investigation into federal prosecutors' handling of a plea deal in which Epstein avoided potentially severe penalties for sexually abusing teenage girls in favor of a relatively light state conviction.
Feds to probe Florida billionaire Jeffrey Epstein's teen sex plea deal leniency
The Justice Department has opened an investigation into federal prosecutors' handling of a plea deal in which a wealthy, politically connected financier avoided potentially severe penalties for sex...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Pope Francis arrives to bless a car donated to The Office of Papal Charities (Elemosineria Apostolica), in the Vatican Wednesday. | VATICAN MEDIA / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS Japanese faithful attend the weekly general audience at Paul VI hall at the Vatican Wednesday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , ,