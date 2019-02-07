U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (front row, center) stands for a family photo with foreign ministers aligned toward the defeat of Islamic State at the State Department in Washington Wednesday. | REUTERS

U.S. won't cede helm in fight against Islamic State despite Syria pullout, Mike Pompeo assures coalition

AP

WASHINGTON - America will not cede leadership of the fight against the Islamic State group, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday, as he tried to allay fears that President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw forces from Syria could imperil gains against the militants there and neighboring Iraq.

Trump’s announcement in December shocked U.S. allies and led to the resignations of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and the top U.S. envoy to the anti-IS coalition, Brett McGurk.

While the withdrawal would fulfill a Trump goal, U.S. military leaders have pushed back for months, arguing IS remains a threat and could regroup. U.S. policy had been to keep troops in place until the extremists are completely eradicated. Fears that IS fighters are making a strategic maneuver to lay low ahead of the U.S. pullout has fueled criticism that Trump telegraphed his military plans — the same thing he accused President Barack Obama of doing in Afghanistan.

Pompeo told foreign ministers and senior officials from the 79-member, U.S.-led coalition that the planned withdrawal “is not a change in the mission” but a change in tactics against a group that should still be considered a menace. IS has lost more than 99 percent of the territory it once held in the two countries.

“America will continue to lead in giving those who would destroy us no quarter,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo called on the coalition to increase intelligence-sharing, repatriate and prosecute captured foreign fighters and accelerate stabilization efforts so IS remnants cannot reconstitute in Iraq, Syria or elsewhere. He said the fight is entering a new stage where those allied against IS must confront a “decentralized jihad” with more than military force.

Pompeo mentioned the suicide bombing claimed by IS that killed four Americans — two service members, a Pentagon civilian and a U.S. contractor — in the northern Syrian town of Manbij last month. Manbij was liberated from IS control in 2016.

The conference started hours after Trump, in his State of the Union address, lauded what he said was the near-complete victory over IS. He also reaffirmed his determination to pull out the roughly 2,000 U.S. troops from Syria. He had said in December that the pullout would proceed quickly.

Trump planned to speak to the coalition later Wednesday. He was expected to urge partners to step up efforts to ensure the defeat of IS is permanent.

U.S. officials in recent weeks say IS has lost 99.5 percent of its territory and is holding on to fewer than 5 sq. km in Syria, or less than 2 sq. miles, in the villages of the Middle Euphrates River Valley, where the bulk of the fighters are concentrated.

But defense officials believe many fighters have fled to ungoverned spaces and other pockets in the north and west, and are likely hiding out until they can regroup.

A Defense Department watchdog report warned this week that even with the IS forces on the run, the group “is still able to coordinate offensives and counter-offensives, as well as operate as a decentralized insurgency.”

