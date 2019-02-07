U.S. President Donald Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, arrives at U.S. Federal Court in New York in December. Closed-door congressional testimony planned this week by Cohen will be postponed until Feb. 28, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Wednesday. Cohen was expected to provide details of his work for Trump — including crimes that Cohen has been convicted of — to the committee on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Closed-door congressional testimony of Trump ex-lawyer Michael Cohen postponed

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - Closed-door congressional testimony planned this week by President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen will be postponed until Feb. 28, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on Wednesday.

Cohen was expected to provide details of his work for Trump — including crimes that Cohen has been convicted for — to the committee on Friday.

But Schiff said in a statement that the testimony has been put off “in the interest of the investigation.”

It was not clear which investigation his comment referred to. Special counsel Robert Mueller is examining Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow, a probe that increasingly menaces the White House.

The House Intelligence Committee is conducting its own examination of Trump’s links to Russia.

Cohen, the president’s former right-hand man and “fixer” at the Trump Organization, the Trump umbrella company, pleaded guilty in December to multiple charges related to work he performed for the president, and pledged to cooperate with investigators.

He was sentenced on charges of fraud, tax evasion, illegal campaign contributions, and lying to Congress in previous testimony.

Cohen told prosecutors that Trump directed him to arrange illegal hush payments to two alleged former lovers ahead of the 2016 election.

He also admitted lying to Congress over pursuing a Moscow real estate deal in Trump’s name during the election, even after Trump secured the Republican nomination.

Democrats in Congress want him to testify before he reports to prison on March 6.

Cohen has already put off planned open-door testimony this week to the House Oversight Committee after what he alleged were public threats against him and his family from Trump and Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Cohen has also been subpoenaed by the Senate Intelligence Committee, which means a likely second February appearance on Capitol Hill.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (front row, center) stands for a family photo with foreign ministers aligned toward the defeat of Islamic State at the State Department in Washington Wednesday.
U.S. won't cede helm in fight against Islamic State despite Syria pullout, Mike Pompeo assures co...
America will not cede leadership of the fight against the Islamic State group, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday, as he tried to allay fears that President Donald Trump's decision to wi...
An aid convoy of the red crescent arrives at the Rukban desert camp for displaced Syrians along Syria's border with Jordan on Wednesday. The convoy reached displaced Syrians in desperate need of assistance near the Jordanian border in the first such aid delivery in three months, the Red Crescent said.
Aid convoy reaches desperate, displaced Syrians in camp near Jordan border: Red Crescent
An aid convoy on Wednesday reached displaced Syrians in desperate need of assistance near the Jordanian border, in the first such delivery in three months, the Red Crescent said. The convoy of 1...
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address, alongside Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington Tuesday.
A special kind of shade: Nancy Pelosi reacts to Trump, sets tone
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi looked President Donald Trump in the eye and applauded him, pointing her hands at him even as she made them clap. As soon as he looked away, she did, too — and smirked. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, arrives at U.S. Federal Court in New York in December. Closed-door congressional testimony planned this week by Cohen will be postponed until Feb. 28, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Wednesday. Cohen was expected to provide details of his work for Trump — including crimes that Cohen has been convicted of — to the committee on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,