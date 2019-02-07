Business

Dress Marilyn Monroe wore to announce Joe DiMaggio split to go on block

AP

LOS ANGELES - The black dress that a distraught Marilyn Monroe wore to a 1954 press conference announcing her separation from baseball legend Joe DiMaggio less than a year after she married him is going up for auction.

The simple wool dress with a zippered turtleneck front will be up for bidding starting on March 30, KruseGWS Auctions announced Wednesday.

The auction house expects the dress will fetch between $100,000 and $150,000. The seller’s name is not being made public.

Monroe was wearing it on Oct. 6, 1954, when she stepped out into the Beverly Hills sunlight to meet a mob of cameras and shouting reporters and announced the split in her marriage with the New York Yankees star that united sports and Hollywood and brought frenzied press coverage.

“You can certainly see the anguish and despair on Marilyn’s face when she spoke, said Brigitte Kruse, founder of GWS Auctions. “That moment changed Hollywood history forever.”

Monroe barely spoke at the press conference, appearing to be on the verge of tears and nodding to answer one question while her attorney, Jerry Giesler, explained the two were splitting because of conflicting careers.

Monroe and DiMaggio married in January 1954. She cited mental cruelty as the reason for the divorce, which became final the following year.

In 2014, a love letter DiMaggio wrote to Monroe after the news conference sold for $78,125 at auction.

Monroe had previously been married to James Dougherty and would also marry and divorce playwright Arthur Miller before her death in 1962 at age 36.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A missile is launched by an Iron Dome battery, a short-range missile defense system designed to intercept and destroy incoming short-range rockets and artillery shells, in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, neighboring the Gaza Strip in 2014. The U.S. Army said Wednesday it wants to purchase a limited number of Iron Dome short-range air defense systems, an interceptor technology developed by Israel with U.S. support.
U.S. Army to buy two Israeli Iron Dome air defense systems
The U.S. Army said Wednesday it wants to purchase a pair of Iron Dome short-range air defense systems, an interceptor technology developed by Israel with U.S. support. Army spokesman Col. Patric...
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks with reporters after his panel voted in a closed session to send more than 50 interview transcripts from its now-closed Russia investigation to special counsel Robert Mueller, on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday. Two associates of President Donald Trump have been charged with lying to the committee and Schiff said Mueller should consider whether additional perjury charges are warranted.
House panel to probe Trump financial 'entanglement'
Vowing not to be "intimidated" by Donald Trump, the new Democratic chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said the panel will probe whether foreign governments had improper leverage over the ...
The corporate signage on the headquarters building of The New York Times in New York is seen in 2017. The New York Times Co. said it is adding large numbers of digital subscribers and growing its digital revenue. The newspaper turned a $55.2 million profit in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss the year before.
New York Times swings to profit on online subscriber and advertising gains
The New York Times moved into the profit column in the fourth quarter, helped by gains in digital advertising and the biggest increase in online subscribers since the months after the 2016 U.S. ele...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This undated image released by GWS Auctions shows a black dress that actress Marilyn Monroe wore to a 1954 press conference announcing her separation from baseball legend Joe DiMaggio. KruseGWS Auctions announced Wednesday that the simple wool dress with a zippered turtleneck front will be up for bidding starting on March 30. | GWS AUCTIONS / VIA AP In this Jan. 14, 1954, photo, New York Yankees' Joe DiMaggio poses with actress Marilyn Monroe as they wait for their marriage ceremony in San Francisco. The black dress that a distraught Marilyn Monroe wore to a 1954 press conference announcing her separation from the baseball legend is going up for auction. | AP

, , , , ,