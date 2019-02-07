Central American migrants remain at a former factory used as shelter in Piedras Negras, Coahuila state, Mexico, in the border with Texas, on Tuesday. Around 1,700 migrants traveling by caravan reached the U.S.-Mexican border Tuesday, just as President Donald Trump prepared to give a major speech certain to include calls for his long-sought wall. | AFP-JIJI

World / Social Issues

1,800-strong migrant caravan detained in old factory across from Texas

AP

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, MEXICO - An unused factory where roughly 1,800 Central American immigrants are being held in northern Mexico across from Texas is surrounded by heavily armed Mexican police and soldiers.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that the factory’s rooms have been turned into sleeping areas divided by age and gender, with blue foam mattresses for many people.

The caravan of mostly Honduran migrants is being held in Piedras Negras, Mexico, across the Rio Grande from Eagle Pass, Texas. It’s the first caravan in recent months to have arrived at the Texas border.

U.S. officials have bolstered security on the international bridges. Law enforcement vehicles have lined the riverbank.

Members of the caravan may have to wait weeks or months to request asylum. According to Mexican officials, customs officials in Eagle Pass process 12 to 15 applications a day.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announces a new Clergy Abuse Hotline his office is launching as he addressed a press conference at his office in Richmond in October. Herring admitted to wearing blackface decades ago. In a statement issued Wednesday, Herring said he wore brown makeup and a wig in 1980 to look like a black rapper during a party as an undergraduate at the University of Virginia.
Virginia's Democrat attorney general admits he wore blackface at 1980s college party
Another top Virginia Democrat — Attorney General Mark Herring — admitted Wednesday to putting on blackface in the 1980s, when he was a college student. Herring issued a statement saying he wore ...
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, exits a secure area to speak to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington last March. The House committee voted to send more than 50 interview transcripts to special counsel Robert Mueller.
Democrat-led House panel votes to send Russia probe interview transcripts to Robert Mueller
In the panel's first act since Democrats took the majority, the House intelligence committee voted Wednesday to send more than 50 interview transcripts from its now-closed Russia investigation to s...
Ali Jaber, the mayor of the city of Hajin, which was formerly an Islamic State (IS) group bastion, holds up jihadi documents urging Muslims to review their accounts with the local alms tax center, as he speaks to AFP in the city in Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor province on Jan. 27 after the Kurdish-led and U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) retook the city from IS fighters.
Islamic State has not been beaten in Syria and still poses huge threat, U.N. report says, contrad...
The Islamic State group has not been defeated in Syria and continues to pose by far the most significant threat of any terror group, U.N. sanctions monitors said Wednesday, contradicting President ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Central American migrants remain at a former factory used as shelter in Piedras Negras, Coahuila state, Mexico, in the border with Texas, on Tuesday. Around 1,700 migrants traveling by caravan reached the U.S.-Mexican border Tuesday, just as President Donald Trump prepared to give a major speech certain to include calls for his long-sought wall. | AFP-JIJI Members of the U.S. Border Police guard the Rio Bravo, a natural border between Eagle Pass, Texas, and Piedras Negras, Coahuila state, Mexico, as seen from Piedras Negras, on Wednesday. Around 1,700 migrants traveling by caravan reached the U.S.-Mexican border Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,