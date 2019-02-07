The twin Mars Cube One (MarCO) spacecraft fly over Mars with Earth and the sun in the distance last March. As of Wednesday, NASA hasn't heard from the briefcase-size spacecraft for more than a month — and doubts it ever will. The twin satellites shadowed NASA's InSight lander to Mars in 2018. | NASA / JPL-CALTECH / VIA AP

World / Science & Health

Tiny satellites fall silent after proving new tech at Mars

AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - Two tiny satellites have fallen silent millions of miles away, after proving new technology at Mars.

The twin CubeSats, nicknamed WALL-E and EVE, shadowed NASA’s InSight lander to Mars last year. As the lander descended to the Martian surface in November, the briefcase-size satellites flew past the red planet, providing real-time updates to controllers in this first-of-its-kind experiment.

This week, NASA said it hasn’t heard from them for more than a month now — and doubts it ever will.

These were the first CubeSats to venture into deep space, part of an $18.5 million experiment to see whether such compact, cheap devices might serve as radio relays at faraway worlds. Program manager John Baker of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, says “there’s big potential in these small packages.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announces a new Clergy Abuse Hotline his office is launching as he addressed a press conference at his office in Richmond in October. Herring admitted to wearing blackface decades ago. In a statement issued Wednesday, Herring said he wore brown makeup and a wig in 1980 to look like a black rapper during a party as an undergraduate at the University of Virginia.
Virginia's Democrat attorney general admits he wore blackface at 1980s college party
Another top Virginia Democrat — Attorney General Mark Herring — admitted Wednesday to putting on blackface in the 1980s, when he was a college student. Herring issued a statement saying he wore ...
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, exits a secure area to speak to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington last March. The House committee voted to send more than 50 interview transcripts to special counsel Robert Mueller.
Democrat-led House panel votes to send Russia probe interview transcripts to Robert Mueller
In the panel's first act since Democrats took the majority, the House intelligence committee voted Wednesday to send more than 50 interview transcripts from its now-closed Russia investigation to s...
Ali Jaber, the mayor of the city of Hajin, which was formerly an Islamic State (IS) group bastion, holds up jihadi documents urging Muslims to review their accounts with the local alms tax center, as he speaks to AFP in the city in Syria's eastern Deir Ezzor province on Jan. 27 after the Kurdish-led and U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) retook the city from IS fighters.
Islamic State has not been beaten in Syria and still poses huge threat, U.N. report says, contrad...
The Islamic State group has not been defeated in Syria and continues to pose by far the most significant threat of any terror group, U.N. sanctions monitors said Wednesday, contradicting President ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The twin Mars Cube One (MarCO) spacecraft fly over Mars with Earth and the sun in the distance last March. As of Wednesday, NASA hasn't heard from the briefcase-size spacecraft for more than a month — and doubts it ever will. The twin satellites shadowed NASA's InSight lander to Mars in 2018. | NASA / JPL-CALTECH / VIA AP

, , , ,