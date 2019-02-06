British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after visiting a community center in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

Business

U.K. ministers examining secret plan to keep Irish border open using Fujitsu-drawn tracking plan: paper

Reuters

BANGALORE, INDIA - Britain’s department for exiting the European Union has been examining a secret new high-tech plan of keeping the Irish border open with the plan to be ready for a road test in March, the Sun newspaper reported late on Tuesday.

Officials have been working on the plan, which has been drawn up by Japan’s Fujitsu and involves a tracking system that monitors vehicles on designated routes, for 10 months, the report bit.ly/2GcoxiX said, citing leaked documents.

Brexit Minister Steve Barclay is closely examining the plan, the report said.

However, it added that the plan has been “dusted down” in the last week in the aftermath of members of Parliament voting to replace the present Irish backstop with a different one that could include “alternative arrangements.

The plan aims at ensuring that there is no requirement for physical checks on the border, according to the report. It would involve a tracking system that will monitor vehicles on designated routes when they cross from Northern Ireland to Ireland through number plate recognition cameras and GPS technology.

The Irish border is presently open and frictionless with no controls as both the United Kingdom and Ireland are EU members. Britain is due to leave EU on March 29.

Britain, Ireland and the EU want to avoid physical checks on the border between Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland that ceased with the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Trump's China tariffs seen delivering on effort to curb targeted imports
President Donald Trump's tariffs on imports from China continue to attract opposition from economists and much of the business community. They also may be delivering on at least one goal of the adm...
This 2016 photo shows the grill of a Ram 3500 Heavy Duty Turbo Diesel truck at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 660,000 heavy-duty trucks worldwide because a loose nut can cause a loss of steering control.
Fiat Chrysler recalls over 660,000 heavy-duty Ram trucks whose steering could fail
Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 660,000 heavy-duty trucks worldwide because a loose nut can cause a loss of steering control. The recall covers Ram 3500 pickups from 2013 through 2017, as well a...
The logo of Venezuelan oil company PDVSA is seen on a tank at the Isla refinery in Willemstad on the island of Curacao last year.
Trump squeezes Texas refineries with Venezuela sanctions amid Keystone pipeline impasse
U.S. refiners are eager to buy Canadian heavy crude to replace supplies they had been importing from Venezuela that are now blocked by Trump administration sanctions. But there's not enough spac...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after visiting a community center in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , ,