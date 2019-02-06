This 2016 photo shows the grill of a Ram 3500 Heavy Duty Turbo Diesel truck at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 660,000 heavy-duty trucks worldwide because a loose nut can cause a loss of steering control. | AP

Fiat Chrysler recalls over 660,000 heavy-duty Ram trucks whose steering could fail

AP

DETROIT - Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 660,000 heavy-duty trucks worldwide because a loose nut can cause a loss of steering control.

The recall covers Ram 3500 pickups from 2013 through 2017, as well as 2500 pickups and 3500 Chassis cabs from 2014 through 2017.

The company says it’s aware of eight crashes and one injury that could be related.

Fiat Chrysler doesn’t have a date yet for owners to be notified. Dealers will inspect a steering linkage nut. If it’s properly tightened it will be welded to a sleeve to keep it in place. If it’s loose, a steering assembly will be replaced.

Most of the trucks are in the U.S. and Canada. The company says an internal investigation found the problem.

Owners with questions can call (800) 853-1403 or go to www.mopar.com/en-us/my-vehicle/recalls/search.html to find out if their vehicles are included.

The Ram brand also is recalling nearly 194,000 light-duty trucks in the U.S. because the brake pedals can fall off.

Covered are certain 2019 Ram pickups with adjustable brake pedals. More than one third are still at dealers and will be fixed before they’re delivered. The 2019 Ram Classic is not affected.

Adjustable brake pedals are activated by a switch in the cab and powered by an electric motor. Fiat Chrysler says an investigation found that if people move the pedals to their rear-most position, the brake pedal can detach.

The company says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries. It’s urging people not to adjust pedals until the trucks have been fixed and to never adjust pedals while driving.

Fiat Chrysler doesn’t have a date for notifying owners. Dealers will install a fastener and spacer to restrict travel of the pedals and fix the problem.

