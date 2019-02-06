Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall before a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu seen in the foreground, at the Kremlin in Moscow Jan. 23. | ALEXANDER NEMENOV / POOL / VIA REUTERS

World

Russia to design new intermediate range missiles in two years: defense chief

AP

MOSCOW - Russia will develop land-based intermediate range missiles within two years, the nation’s defense minister said Tuesday, a statement that comes in response to the U.S. decision to abandon a key nuclear arms pact.

The U.S. has formally notified Russia over the weekend of its decision to suspend its obligations under the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty over alleged Russian violations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded by saying that Moscow would also abandon the pact.

Russia has rejected the U.S. claim that it has built and deployed a cruise missile that violated the treaty’s ban on land-based cruise and ballistic missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 km (310 to 3,410 miles). But Russian defense chief Sergey Shoigu said Tuesday such weapons need to be designed now, charging that the U.S. has already started developing such weapons.

He said at a meeting with senior officers that a land-based version of the navy’s Kalibr cruise missile and a new land-based hypersonic missile must be built in 2019-2020.

Shoigu added that adapting the Kalibr for use with ground forces will allow Russia to “significantly reduce the time required for building new missiles and the amount of funds.”

He noted that the Kalibr has proven itself during the Syrian campaign, when it was launched at targets in Syria from Russian navy ships in the Caspian and the Mediterranean seas.

Shoigu made the statement following a meeting with Putin over the weekend, at which the Russian leader instructed the military to work on developing new land-based weapons that were previously forbidden by the INF treaty.

Putin emphasized that such new weapons won’t be deployed unless the U.S. does so.

“Russia will not station intermediate-range weapons in Europe or other regions until similar U.S. weapons appear in those regions,” he said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The president of Venezuela's Red Cross, Mario Enrique Villarroel, holds a press conference at the Red Cross headquarters in Caracas on Tuesday. Boosted by the backing of 19 European Union countries, Venezuela's opposition leader, Juan Guaido, is plowing on with his bid to bring humanitarian aid into the country despite President Nicolas Maduro's vow to block it.
Venezuela's Guaido challenging Maduro through humanitarian aid
Boosted by the backing of 19 European Union countries, Venezuela's opposition leader, Juan Guaido, is plowing on with his bid to bring humanitarian aid into the country despite President Nicolas Ma...
This undated image provided by the Chinese Academy of Sciences shows an artist's impression of the Milky Way. Scientists in China and Australia released an updated 3D map of the Milky Way on Tuesday. They used 1,339 pulsating stars, young, newly catalogued stars bigger and brighter than our sun, to map the galaxy's shape.
Our Milky Way galaxy is truly warped, at least around the edges
It turns out our Milky Way galaxy is truly warped, at least around the far edges. Scientists in China and Australia released an updated 3D map of the Milky Way on Tuesday. They used 1,339 pulsat...
Jason Dalton sits in court moments before pleading guilty to six counts of murder and several other charges at the Kalamazoo County Courthouse in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Jan. 7. Dalton, the Michigan man who pleaded guilty to killing six strangers between picking up rides for Uber in 2016, was sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole Tuesday.
Michigan man gets life without parole in six fatal shootings as he drove for Uber
A man who fatally shot six strangers in southwestern Michigan was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison with no chance of parole, and some loved ones of those he killed said they believe he'll face a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall before a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu seen in the foreground, at the Kremlin in Moscow Jan. 23. | ALEXANDER NEMENOV / POOL / VIA REUTERS

, , , , , , ,