U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Joseph Votel appears at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday in Washington. | AP

World / Politics

Top U.S. general says Trump Syria exit plan caught him off-guard, warns Islamic State still poses threat there

Reuters

WASHINGTON - A top U.S. general warned on Tuesday that Islamic State would pose an enduring threat following a planned U.S. withdrawal from Syria, saying the militant group retained leaders, fighters, facilitators and resources that will fuel a menacing insurgency.

The remarks by U.S. Gen. Joseph Votel, head of the U.S. military’s Central Command, represent the latest warning by current and former U.S. officials about the risk of a resurgence by Islamic State following a planned U.S. withdrawal from Syria ordered in December by President Donald Trump.

“We do have to keep pressure on this network. … They have the ability of coming back together if we don’t,” Votel told a Senate hearing.

He added that territory under Islamic State’s control had been reduced to less than 20 sq. miles (5,180 hectares) and would be recaptured by U.S.-backed forces prior to the U.S. withdrawal, which he said would be carried out in a “deliberate and coordinated manner.”

Votel told the Senate hearing he was not consulted ahead of Trump’s surprise decision to withdraw America’s some 2,000 troops from Syria, which helped trigger the resignation of his defense secretary, Jim Mattis.

Trump’s Syria withdrawal has fueled rare, vocal opposition from within his own Republican party.

The Republican-led U.S. Senate on Monday backed largely symbolic legislation that broke with Trump by opposing plans for any abrupt withdrawal of troops from Syria and Afghanistan.

It warned “a precipitous withdrawal” could destabilize the region and create a vacuum that could be filled by Iran or Russia.

The Pentagon’s own internal watchdog released a report on Monday saying Islamic State remained an active insurgent group and was regenerating functions and capabilities more quickly in Iraq than Syria.

“Absent sustained (counterterrorism) pressure, ISIS could likely resurge in Syria within six to twelve months and regain limited territory,” the report from the Pentagon’s inspector general said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The accused Mexican drug lord, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, listens to testimony by Isaias Valdez Rios (not shown) in this courtroom sketch during Guzman's trial in Brooklyn federal court in New York City Jan. 24.
Jury enters second day of deliberations in 'El Chapo' trial
Jurors in the U.S. trial of accused Mexican drug cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman began their second day of deliberations in a federal court in Brooklyn on Tuesday. Guzman, 61, is ac...
This image taken from video released in 2016 by the Islamic State's Aamaq news agency shows captive British photojournalist John Cantlie in what appeared to be central Mosul, Iraq. British Security Minister Ben Wallace told journalists on Tuesday that the government believes Cantlie is alive and believe he is being held by Islamic State operatives.
U.K. believes Islamic State hostage photojournalist John Cantlie is alive
The British government believes photojournalist John Cantlie is alive more than six years after his abduction in northwestern Syria, Britain's security minister said Tuesday. Security Minister B...
A migrant from Honduras holds up his national flag as he disembarks from a bus during his journey toward the United States, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, Monday.
Buses bring caravan of 1,700 migrants to Mexican town on Texas border
A caravan of about 1,700 Central American migrants has arrived at the Mexican border city of Piedras Negras, just west of Eagle Pass, Texas. Coahuila state Gov. Miguel Angel Riquelme said the mi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Joseph Votel appears at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday in Washington. | AP

, , , , , , ,