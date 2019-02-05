Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar slightly firmer below ¥109.90 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar paired earlier gains to trade slightly below ¥109.90 in late Tokyo trading Tuesday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.86-86, up from ¥109.83-83 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1424-1424, down from $1.1442-1442, and at ¥125.50-50, down from ¥125.68-68.

After moving between ¥109.80 and ¥109.90 in the early morning, the dollar topped ¥110 for the first time in around a month toward noon amid receding worries about the course of the U.S. economy, an official at a major brokerage firm said.

But the greenback lost steam with a lack of powerful follow-through buying due to the Nikkei 225’s sluggish moves after an initial surge, a currency broker pointed out.

Investors grew cautious ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, traders said.

Players were also focusing on a key U.S. nonmanufacturing industry activity index due out Tuesday.

If the index, to be released by the Institute of Supply Management, turns out to be much worse than a market consensus, risk-off selling of the dollars vis-a-vis the yen may gain ground, an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Cattle are raised at a ranch for wagyu beef in Takayama, Gifu Prefecture, on Oct. 13.
Takayama looks to conquer the world with wagyu exports
In a lush field in the heart of the mountains, a herd of glossy black cows roam happily — prime examples of the area's Hida brand of wagyu beef. With consumption of the famed meat known for its ...
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands in Beijing after making a joint statement in November 2017.
Japan and EU could gain while U.S. and China feel the pain in trade war, says U.N. report
Neither protagonist in the U.S.-China trade war stands to benefit from their standoff, the U.N. said Monday, suggesting others could cash in instead, with the EU possibly winning big. In a repor...
Image Not Available
Nikkei snaps three-day winning streak, dragged down by major stocks
The Nikkei 225 average fell for the first time in four sessions Tuesday, dampened by mainstay issues' poor performances. The key index lost 39.32 points, or 0.19 percent, to end at 20,844.45 aft...

,