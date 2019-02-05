U.S. President Donald Trump waves after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Sunday. Federal prosecutors in New York have issued a subpoena seeking documents from Trump's inaugural committee. | AP

World / Politics

Federal prosecutors subpoena Trump's inaugural committee

AP

NEW YORK - Federal prosecutors in New York issued a subpoena Monday seeking documents from Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, furthering a federal inquiry into a fund that has faced mounting scrutiny into how it raised and spent its money.

A spokeswoman said that the committee had received the subpoena and was still reviewing it, adding “it is our intention to cooperate with the inquiry.”

She did not say which documents prosecutors had requested. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, which issued the subpoena, declined to comment.

Citing a copy of the subpoena, The Wall Street Journal reported that prosecutors asked for “all documents” related to the committee’s donors and vendors, as well as records relating to “benefits” donors received after making contributions.

The newspaper reported late last year that federal prosecutors were investigating whether committee donors made contributions in exchange for political favors — a potential violation of federal corruption laws. It said the inquiry was also focused on whether the inauguration misspent the $107 million it raised to stage events celebrating Trump’s inauguration.

The subpoena also requested documents relating to donations “made by or on behalf of foreign nationals, including but not limited to any communications regarding or relating to the possibility of donations by foreign nationals,” the Journal reported.

The New York Times reported late last year that federal prosecutors were examining whether anyone from Qatar, Saudi Arabia or other Middle Eastern countries made illegal payments to the committee and a pro-Trump super political action committee. Foreign contributions to inaugural funds and PACs are prohibited under federal law.

The head of the inaugural committee, Tom Barrack, confirmed that he was questioned by the special counsel, Robert Mueller, in 2017. He told AP that he was not a target of the Mueller investigation, which is looking into Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This aerial file photo taken on Nov. 22 shows a glacier in the Everest region of Nepal, in the Solukhumbu district some 140 km northeast of Kathmandu.
Two-thirds of Himalayan glaciers could melt by 2100, study warns
Two-thirds of Himalayan glaciers, the world's "Third Pole," could melt by 2100 if global emissions are not sharply reduced, scientists warned in a major new study issued Monday. Even if the most...
Child soldiers in Pibor, South Sudan, surrender their weapons in a ceremony overseen by the South Sudan National Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Commission, and the Cobra Faction and supported by UNICEF, in February 2015.
Mercenaries are 'feeding off' transnational terrorism and crime, says U.N. chief Antonio Guterres
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that reports suggest there has been "a surge in the use of mercenaries," who are not only fighting in wars and illegally exploiting natural resou...
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (front) reviews an honor guard with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj ahead of their meeting on Jan. 30 in Prague.
Billionaire Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis tests EU's new conflict of interest law
Facing conflict of interest proceedings under tightened EU rules, billionaire Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis may soon become the first European politician found in violation of the bloc's new la...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump waves after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Sunday. Federal prosecutors in New York have issued a subpoena seeking documents from Trump's inaugural committee. | AP

, , , , ,