Bucking Imperial tradition, Prince Hisahito to enter Ochanomizu University Junior High School

JIJI, Kyodo

Prince Hisahito, 12, is set to advance to Ochanomizu University Junior High School in April, the Imperial Household Agency has announced.

The prince, the third child of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, entered Ochanomizu University Kindergarten in April 2010 and moved on to Ochanomizu University Elementary School in April 2013.

Prince Hisahito, Emperor Akihito’s grandson and soon-to-be second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne following the abdication of the Emperor this year, will be the first Imperial family member since the end of the war to attend a junior high school other than Gakushuin Junior High School, a private school traditionally attended by royals.

Prince Hisahito, now a sixth-grader at his elementary school, had consulted with his parents on the possibility of attending a different junior high school, but eventually opted to advance to the school affiliated with the national university, a senior official of the agency said Monday.

He took an entrance exam for Ochanomizu University Junior High School on Sunday with other applicants from the elementary school. The results of the exam were announced on Monday, and the prince had passed the test.

“I want Prince Hisahito to have a rich junior high school life by sharing various experiences with his classmates,” Tomiyo Kagami, the principal of Ochanomizu University Junior High School, said at a news conference Monday.

