The test-fire of a ballistic missile is seen at an undisclosed location in North Korea in this undated photo released in May 2017. | KCNA VIA KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific

North Korea trying to protect nuclear and missile capabilities from military strikes, confidential U.N. report says

Reuters

UNITED NATIONS - North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs remain intact and the country is working to make sure those capabilities cannot be destroyed by any military strikes, according to a confidential report by U.N. sanctions monitors.

The report to a 15-member U.N. Security Council sanctions committee, seen by Reuters on Monday, comes ahead of a second planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this month. They initially met in June 2018 and Kim pledged to work toward denuclearization.

While Trump has hailed “tremendous progress” in his dealings with North Korea, the U.N. report found that Pyongyang “is using civilian facilities, including airports, for ballistic missile assembly and testing with the goal of effectively preventing ‘decapitation’ strikes” on a smaller number of identified nuclear and missile assembly and manufacturing sites.”

The report said it “found evidence of a consistent trend on the part of the DPRK to disperse its assembly, storage and testing locations.” DPRK us the abbreviation for North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The North Korean mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the 317-page U.N. report, which was submitted to Security Council members Friday.

The U.N. Security Council has unanimously boosted sanctions on North Korea since 2006 in a bid to choke funding for Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, banning exports including coal, iron, lead, textiles and seafood, and capping imports of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

“The country continues to defy Security Council resolutions through a massive increase in illegal ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum products and coal,” the sanctions monitors found. “These violations render the latest U.N. sanctions ineffective.”

The monitors said they had evidence of one unprecedented prohibited petroleum product transfer of more than 57,600 barrels, worth more than $5.7 million.

They said the case highlighted “new sanctions evasion techniques that defeated the due diligence efforts of the region’s leading commodity trader, as well as the U.S. and Singaporean banks that facilitated the fuel payments and a leading U.K. insurer that provided protection and indemnity cover to one of the vessels involved.”

The report accused North Korea of also violating a U.N. arms embargo and attempting “to sell a wide range of military equipment to armed groups and governments in the Middle East and Africa,” as well as small arms and light weapons to Libya, Sudan and the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The U.N. monitors also noted “a trend in the DPRK’s evasion of financial sanctions using cyber attacks to illegally force the transfer of funds from financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges.”

North Korea is subject to a ban on luxury goods and the monitors said they are investigating the public appearance of a relatively new Rolls-Royce Phantom limousine in Pyongyang on Oct. 7 last year, which usually sells for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Russia and China suggested the Security Council discuss easing sanctions after Trump and Kim met for the first time. But the United States and other council members have said there must be strict enforcement of sanctions until Pyongyang acts.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A woman walks through a parking lot as a large screen shows an image of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kashgar, in China's Xinjiang province, in November.
Rights groups urge U.N. to probe China crackdown in Xinjiang
Rights groups urged the United Nations Monday to send investigators to China's northwestern Xinjiang province to probe the mass detainment of ethnic Uighur and other Muslim minorities. "...
During a funeral service in Lahore on Jan. 20, mourners offer prayers in front of coffins of members of a family gunned down during an "encounter" with police officers in Sahiwal, Pakistan.
Culture of impunity for Pakistan police in 'encounter killings' faces trial by social media
Five policemen raise their guns and fire dozens of times into a parked car at point-blank range in Pakistan. Then they reach inside, around the dead bodies, to pull out three crying children. Th...
A wild boar holds a plastic lid in its mouth as it eats leftovers from a barbecue pit at Aberdeen Country Park in Hong Kong on Jan. 27.
In Year of the Pig, Hong Kong faces dilemma with abundance of wild boars
One of the world's most densely populated cities, Hong Kong, is facing a proliferation of wild boars as the large mammals stray increasingly into built-up areas. And while some residents welcome...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The test-fire of a ballistic missile is seen at an undisclosed location in North Korea in this undated photo released in May 2017. | KCNA VIA KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , , ,