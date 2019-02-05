The Ny-Aalesund research station, the world's northernmost community, is seen in 2016 on the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard, Norway. | REUTERS

World / Science & Health

Norway's Arctic islands at risk of 'devastating' warming: report

Reuters

OSLO - Icy Arctic islands north of Norway are warming faster than almost anywhere on Earth and more avalanches, rain and mud may cause “devastating” changes by 2100, a Norwegian report said on Monday.

The thaw on the remote Svalbard islands, home to 2,300 people and where the main village of Longyearbyen is 1,300 km (800 miles) from the North Pole, highlights risks in other parts of the Arctic from Alaska to Siberia.

Average temperatures on Svalbard have leaped between 3 and 5 degrees Celsius (5.4-9.0 Fahrenheit) since the early 1970s and could rise by a total of 10 C (18F) by 2100 if world greenhouse gas emissions keep climbing, the study said.

Almost 200 governments promised in the 2015 Paris climate agreement to limit a rise in average global temperatures to “well below” 2 C (3.6 F) above pre-industrial times by 2100. Worldwide, temperatures are up about 1 C (1.8 F).

On Svalbard, the envisaged rise in temperatures would thaw the frozen ground underpinning many buildings, roads and airports, cause more avalanches, “slushflows” and landslides, melt glaciers and threaten wildlife such as polar bears and seals that rely on sea ice to hunt.

“A 10 degree warming, with the implications for Arctic nature, ice-dependent species, will be devastating,” Climate and Environment Minister Ola Elvestuen told Reuters.

Norway will have to increase investment to relocate buildings from avalanche paths and drill deeper infrastructure foundations as permafrost thaws, the report said.

Two people died in 2015 when an avalanche destroyed 10 houses in Longyearbyen.

Many other parts of the Arctic, especially its islands, are also warming far quicker than the world average as the retreat of snow and sea ice exposes darker water and ground that soaks up ever more of the sun’s heat.

Temperatures on Svalbard would stay around current levels only if governments make unprecedented cuts in global emissions, the report said.

“No one is doing enough” to limit greenhouse gas emissions, Elvestuen said of government actions. “We have to do more. … The use of oil and gas has to go down.” Norway is Western Europe’s biggest oil and gas exporter.

Inger Hanssen-Bauer, head of the Norwegian Centre for Climate Services, which produced the report, said the findings were a warning for the rest of the Arctic.

“The main message is that these changes are happening so fast,” she told Reuters.

Ketil Isaksen, a lead author at the Norwegian Meteorological Institute, urged researchers to pay more attention to landslides as the permafrost melts. “There is now a lot of focus on snow avalanches, but landslides in summer should be taken more into account,” he said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Judge clears courtroom to hear sealed U.S. evidence in Paul Manafort case
The federal judge who must decide whether Paul Manafort lied to investigators after pledging to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe began a hearing Monday in a sealed court...
The Coca-Cola logo appears above the post where it trades on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in 2016. With obesity becoming a more pressing global problem, two January reports in science journals are calling for policies that limit industry influence and reviving debate about what role food companies should play in public health efforts.
Obesity-linked cancers seen on the rise in young adults in U.S.
A sharp increase in obesity-linked cancers among young adults in the United States could foreshadow a reversal in the overall decline in cancer mortality, researchers warned Monday. In a sweepin...
This Sunday photo released by the Conroe Police Department shows Cedric Marks being captured after a nine-hour manhunt that began when he escaped from a prisoner transport van in Conroe, Texas. Authorities say surveillance video helped police locate the MMA fighter facing murder charges after he escaped a prison van. Marks is suspected in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and her friend. Their bodies were found buried in a shallow grave in Clearview, Oklahoma, on Jan. 15.
Video aids recapture of MMA fighter suspected in killings who fled prison van during fast-food stop
An MMA fighter suspected in two murders who escaped from a prison van near Houston was recaptured less than a mile away still wearing his jail-issued orange jumpsuit in part thanks to a local compa...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Ny-Aalesund research station, the world's northernmost community, is seen in 2016 on the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard, Norway. | REUTERS The NY-Aalesund research station on the Svalbard archipelago of Norway is seen in September. | REUTERS Breinosa is seen from the research Zeppelin Observatory that is operated by the Norwegian Polar Institute and Norwegian Institute for Air Research in Svalbard in Norway in 2015. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,