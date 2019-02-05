A bend in the Rio Grand is viewed from a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter on patrol over Mission, Texas, in 2014. The U.S. government is preparing to begin construction of more border walls and fencing in South Texas' Rio Grande Valley, likely on federally owned land set aside as wildlife refuge property. | AP

U.S. set to start building portion of Texas border wall, possibly on wildlife refuge land

HOUSTON - The U.S. government is preparing to begin construction of more border walls and fencing in South Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, likely on federally owned land set aside as wildlife refuge property.

Heavy construction equipment is supposed to arrive starting Monday. A photo posted by the nonprofit National Butterfly Center shows an excavator parked next to its property.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has said it intends to start building this month on federally owned land.

Congress last March approved more than $600 million for 33 miles (53 km) of new barriers in the Rio Grande Valley. While President Donald Trump and top Democrats remain in a standoff over Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion in border wall funding, CBP has pushed ahead with building what’s already funded.

