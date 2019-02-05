Prisoners call out to protesters and family members gathered outside the Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal prison where prisoners have been without heat, hot water, electricity and proper sanitation due to an electrical failure since earlier in the week, Sunday in the Brooklyn borough of New York. | AP

Lawsuit calls power failure and lack of heat at federal NYC lockup a humanitarian crisis

AP

NEW YORK - A lawsuit brought by lawyers for inmates at a federal detention center in New York City calls a power failure that occurred there a “humanitarian crisis.”

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Brooklyn federal court by the Federal Defenders of New York.

A message was left with the U.S. Justice Department seeking comment.

The lawsuit alleges that the Federal Bureau of Prisons violated the constitutional rights of about 1,600 inmates by denying legal visits after a Jan. 27 fire caused the failure.

Protesters gathered outside after news reports that inmates had largely been without heat or power for a week.

The lawsuit says the outage caused “inhumane” conditions for inmates and the response was “woefully inadequate.”

It calls for the appointment of a special master to inspect the lockup.

U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-New York (far right) stands beside Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, using a megaphone to amplify her voice so prisoners can hear her, as the pair joined family members, protesters, and activists holding a vigil outside the Metropolitan Detention Center Sunday in New York. | AP

