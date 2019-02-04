Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar tops ¥109.80 in Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar rose above ¥109.80 in Tokyo trading Monday, supported by higher stock prices and buying to adjust positions.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.83, up from ¥108.93 at the same time on Friday. The euro was at $1.1442, down from 1.1446, and at ¥125.68, up from ¥124.69.

The dollar was hovering between ¥109.40 and ¥109.50 in the early morning. But the Nikkei stock average’s healthy advance lifted the U.S. currency close to ¥109.60, traders said.

Strong U.S. economic data released Friday as well as the solid stock market allowed investors to boost buying of the dollar by selling the safer yen, an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

In the afternoon, the dollar topped ¥109.80, as many players moved to buy the greenback for position adjustment, traders said, adding that a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates in off-hours trading also facilitated dollar buying.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Hiroto Saikawa
Nissan to name Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard to replace Carlos Ghosn on board, sources say
At an extraordinary board meeting on Tuesday, Nissan Motor Co. is set to decide that the new chairman of Renault SA will replace Carlos Ghosn as a member of the automaker's top management, sources ...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks buoyed by weaker yen
Stocks rose on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Monday, aided by the yen's weakening against the dollar following the release of strong economic data in the United States. The 225-issue Nikkei average a...
Panasonic Corp. posted a nearly 20 percent drop in third-quarter operating profit.
Panasonic cuts fiscal 2018 sales and operating profit outlooks amid China-U.S. trade war
Panasonic Corp. said Monday it reported a 19 percent drop in third-quarter operating profit and cut its full-year earnings outlook, citing slower demand for home appliances and factory automatio...

, , , , ,