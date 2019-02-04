'The problem is with those who didn't give birth,' deputy PM Taro Aso says of Japan's demographic woes

Taro Aso is in hot water again — this time for apparently blaming women for not having babies.

The outspoken finance minister and deputy prime minister, known to be gaffe-prone, made a remark that seemed to be discriminatory against women during a speech Sunday before voters in his home electoral district of Fukuoka Prefecture.

During his speech, Aso, 78, pointed out that the longevity of Japanese people has increased by about 30 years compared with the 1940s when he was born.

Then he touched on Japan’s snowballing social security costs and said, “We have so many nuts out there blaming elderly people” for causing the present situation. “That’s wrong.”

He continued, “The problem is with those who didn’t give birth.”

On Monday, Aso told reporters he would retract the remark “if it caused misunderstanding.” He didn’t elaborate on what it was that he had intended to say.

During a news conference, also Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga emphasized that the government is doing its utmost to address issues regarding the nation’s graying society coupled with low birth rates.

Aso made a similar remark in 2014, and was eventually forced to admit that his comment had been improper.