Asia Pacific / Politics

Taiwan casts shade on China's lack of democracy in New Year message

Reuters

TAIPEI - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen took aim at China’s lack of freedom in a recent message for the coming Lunar New Year, which starts Tuesday, saying she hoped ethnic Chinese all over the world would be able to experience the “blessing” of democracy.

Self-governed Taiwan is China’s most sensitive issue and is claimed by Beijing as its sacred territory.

President Xi Jinping has stepped up pressure on the democratic island since Tsai, who hails from the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, became president in 2016.

Xi kicked off 2019 with a speech warning that China reserves the right to use force to bring Taiwan under its control, though it will strive for peaceful “reunification.”

Taiwan is able to maintain cultural traditions and is committed to upholding the values of freedom and democracy, Tsai said in her New Year message, posted late Sunday on her official social media accounts.

“Those in places lacking democracy may not understand this commitment. We hope that ethnic Chinese all over the world can experience this blessing,” she added, without directly mentioning China.

“So I want to make three New Year’s wishes for our ethnic Chinese friends both at home and abroad. I hope that you may all enjoy democracy, freedom and continued prosperity.”

There was no immediate reaction from Beijing. Xi’s new year’s speech, also on Sunday, did not mention Taiwan, apart from offering New Year wishes to people on the island.

Taiwan is gearing up for presidential elections early next year. Tsai’s party suffered stinging losses to the China-friendly Kuomintang in mayoral and local elections in November.

Tsai has repeatedly called on China to respect Taiwan’s democracy, and to embrace democratic reforms itself.

Taiwan has shown no interest in being ruled by autocratic China, where Xi has overseen a sweeping crackdown on dissent since assuming office six years ago and the ruling Communist Party has tightened controls on all facets of society.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

A cook places freshly-made xiaolongbao dumplings into a bamboo steamer basket in the kitchen at the Guyi Garden Restaurant in Shanghai on Jan. 27.
Ahead of Lunar New Year, Chinese advised to stop pigging out to help save the planet
As Chinese people celebrate the new Year of the Pig this week, environmental campaigners are urging them to eat less pork and help save the planet. China consumes more meat than any other countr...
A Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte impersonator, who goes by the name Cresencio Extreme (center) and a North Korean leader Kim Jong Un impersonator, who goes by the name Howard X, wave as they attend a church service in the Central district of Hong Kong on Sunday.
Rodrigo Duterte and Kim Jong Un impersonators spark frenzy at Hong Kong church
A Rodrigo Duterte impersonator sparked frenzy and confusion during Sunday Mass when he walked into a Hong Kong church popular with the city's Filipino community. Accompanied by Howard X — the Ho...
Amelia Rankin stands in flood waters in Hermit Park, Townsville, Queensland, Sunday.
Northeast Australia braces for 'unprecedented flooding' as system threatens to dump year's worth ...
Thousands of people in northeast Australia should expect "unprecedented flooding," authorities have warned, after relentless downpours forced a dam to be fully opened on Sunday. Once-in-a-centur...

, , ,