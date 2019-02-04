The week ahead for Feb. 4 to Feb. 10

Monday
- Sapporo Snow Festival to open for eight-day run through Feb. 11.
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel to make two-day visit to Japan to hold talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
- Panasonic to announce earnings for April-December period.
- House of Representatives Budget Committee to hold two days of question-and-answer sessions on second supplementary budget draft for fiscal 2018. Opposition parties expected to grill Abe and his administration about the timing of the government’s labor data scandal and demand the resignation of labor minister Takumi Nemoto.
Tuesday
- Nagasaki Lantern Festival to be held through Feb. 19.
Wednesday
- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release January sales figures for new motor vehicles on a model basis.
- Toyota, SoftBank Group to announce financial results for April-December period. Toyota has reported record sales in the first half through September thanks to strong sales in China and Europe. Amid increasing concerns about a global economic slowdown, the focus is on whether the nation’s top automaker can maintain its pace.
Thursday
- Rally to demand return of the Russian-held islands off Hokkaido to be held in Tokyo. Abe usually takes part in the annual event to express his resolve to seek progress on the territorial dispute. A 1956 joint declaration calls for handing over the smaller two of the four disputed isles to Japan.
Friday
- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for December, whole of 2018.
- Cabinet Office to release results of monthly “economy watchers” survey for January.
- Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release wage earners’ household spending statistics for December.
- Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry to release monthly labor survey for December, whole of 2018. The statistics are under heavier scrutiny in light of the ministry’s admission in January that it released years of data tainted by incorrect surveying methods.
- District court to hold retrial for a man who served time for a 1985 murder committed in a town then known as Matsubase, Kumamoto Prefecture. The hearing is expected to conclude the same day, with Koki Miyata, now in his 80s, certain to be declared not guilty.
Saturday
- 18th anniversary of fatal collision between the Japanese fisheries training boat Ehime Maru and the submarine USS Greeneville off Hawaii.
Sunday
- Liberal Democratic Party to hold convention in Tokyo. The ruling party will adopt a 2019 action plan that includes pledges to prevail in the House of Councilors election this summer.