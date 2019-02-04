President Nicolas Maduro delivers a speech to troops at the Naval Base of Turiamo, Aragua State, in Venezuela on Sunday. President Donald Trump reiterated in comments broadcast on Sunday that a U.S. military intervention in Venezuela was "an option," as international pressure ramps up on embattled head of state Nicolas Maduro to step down. | MARCELO GARCIA / VENEZUELAN PRESIDENCY / VIA AFP-JIJI

Russia objects as Trump calls U.S. military intervention in Venezuela 'an option'

Reuters

CARACAS - U.S. President Donald Trump said military intervention in Venezuela was “an option” as Western nations boost pressure on socialist leader Nicolas Maduro to step down, while the troubled OPEC nation’s ally Russia warned against “destructive meddling.”

The United States, Canada and several Latin American countries have disavowed Maduro over his disputed re-election last year and recognized self-proclaimed President Juan Guaido as the country’s rightful leader.

In an interview with CBS on Sunday, Trump said U.S. military intervention was under consideration.

“Certainly, it’s something that’s on the — it’s an option,” Trump said, adding that Maduro requested a meeting months ago.

“I’ve turned it down because we’re very far along in the process,” he said in a CBS “Face the Nation” interview. “So, I think the process is playing out.”

The Trump administration last week issued crippling sanctions on Venezuelan state-owned oil firm PDVSA, a key source of revenue for the country suffering medicine shortages and malnutrition.

Maduro, who has overseen an economic collapse and the exodus of millions of Venezuelans, still maintains the powerful backing of Russia, China and Turkey, and the critical support of the military.

Russia, a major creditor to Venezuela in recent years, quickly urged restraint.

“The international community’s goal should be to help (Venezuela), without destructive meddling from beyond its borders,” Alexander Shchetinin, head of the Latin America department at Russia’s Foreign Ministry, told Interfax.

France and Austria said they would recognize Guaido if Maduro did not respond to the European Union’s call for a free and fair presidential election by Sunday night.

Guaido allies plan to take a large quantity of food and medicine donated by the United States, multilateral organizations and nonprofit groups across the Colombian border into the Venezuelan state of Tachira this week, according to a person directly involved in the effort.

The group has not yet determined which border point they will cross, said the person, who asked not to be identified because he is not authorized to speak publicly about the issue.

It is unclear whether Maduro’s government, which denies the country is suffering a humanitarian crisis, will let any foreign aid through.

Maduro on state television promised peace for the country without specifically responding to Trump. Tens of thousands of people thronged the streets of various Venezuelan cities on Saturday to protest Maduro’s government.

“In Venezuela, there will be peace, and we will guarantee this peace with the civil military union,” he said in the company of khaki and black-clad soldiers who were earlier shown carrying guns and jumping from helicopters into the sea.

Venezuela’s ambassador to Iraq, Jonathan Velasco, became the latest official to recognize opposition leader Guaido this weekend. Air Force Gen. Francisco Yanez in a video also called on members of the military to defect but there were no signs the armed forces were turning against Maduro.

Venezuela has as many as 2,000 generals, according to unofficial estimates, many of whom do not command troops and whose defection would not necessarily weaken the ruling socialists.

The police have also fallen in line with Maduro.

A special forces unit called FAES led home raids following unrest associated with opposition protests in January, killing as many as 10 people in a single operation in a hillside slum of Caracas.

