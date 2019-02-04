A Palestinian man stands by a fence as he waits for a travel permit to leave Gaza through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip Sunday. | REUTERS

Israel starts building massive fence on Gaza border to compliment underground wall

JERUSALEM - Israel says it has started reinforcing its border fence with the Gaza Strip, erecting a galvanized steel barrier 6 meters (20 feet) high that will run the length of territory.

Israel’s Defense Ministry issued a statement Sunday saying it had commenced construction of an above-ground barrier that complements a subterranean wall aimed at thwarting Hamas attack tunnels beneath the border.

The fence’s construction comes after months of mass protests by Palestinians in Gaza along the border. Nearly 190 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since they began last March. An Israeli soldier was killed by a Palestinian sniper last July.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the new barrier “will prevent terrorists from Gaza from penetrating into our territory on the ground.”

