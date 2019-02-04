U.S. President Donald Trump and son, Barron Trump, board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland en route to Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Trump says release of Robert Mueller's report is up to attorney general, denies mulling pardon for Roger Stone

AP

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says it’s “totally up to” his attorney general whether the public gets to read special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report.

Trump was asked on CBS’ “Face the Nation” whether he’d have a problem with a public release. He said: “I don’t know. It depends. I have no idea what it’s going to say.”

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said last week the probe is “close to being completed.”

Democrats have pressured attorney general nominee William Barr to commit to releasing the final report in full. Barr has said he doesn’t know “what will be releasable” or what Mueller’s writing.

Barr has cited Justice Department regulations that say Mueller’s report should be confidential. They require only that the report explain decisions to pursue or decline prosecutions.

Trump also said he has “not thought about” a pardon for Roger Stone, a confidant who is the sixth Trump aide charged in Mueller’s investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Stone has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of witness tampering, obstruction and false statements.

Trump called Stone “a character” and said “it looks like he’s defending himself very well.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband, Philip, leave a church near Maidenhead, Britain, Sunday.
May says she is 'armed with fresh' Brexit mandate and new ideas
British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday she would be "armed with a fresh mandate and new ideas" when she next meets European Union negotiators over her Brexit deal. EU officials have i...
Poll watchers of political parties: Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA), National Coalition Party (PCN) and Grand Alliance for National Unity GANA), observe the presidential election in San Salvador Sunday.
Weary of gang violence and poverty, Salvadorans vote for president and change
Polls opened Sunday in El Salvador's presidential elections amid heavy security as voters look for change in a country beset by gang violence and widespread poverty. Nayib Bukele, the 37-year-ol...
Opposition leader Juan Guaido gives his thumb up to thousands of supporters in Caracas on Saturday. Tens of thousands of protesters pour onto the streets of Caracas to back self-proclaimed acting president Guaido's calls for early elections as international pressure increased on President Nicolas Maduro to step down. Major European countries have set a Sunday deadline for Maduro to call snap presidential elections.
Guaido pressures Maduro over humanitarian aid for Venezuela
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido was set Sunday to announce a date for the arrival of humanitarian aid to the crisis-wracked country — a path President Nicolas Maduro believes will lead to ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump and son, Barron Trump, board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland en route to Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , ,