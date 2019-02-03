An Egyptian archaeologist examines mummies inside a tomb during the presentation of a new discovery at Tuna el-Gebel archaeological site on Saturday. | REUTERS

World / Science & Health

Egypt unveils more than 40 mummies found to be over 2,000 years old

AFP-JIJI

TUNAH AL-GABAL, EGYPT - Egypt on Saturday unveiled over 40 mummies dating back to the Ptolemaic era at a burial site in the center of the country, noting they are more than 2,000 years old but remain in “good condition.”

Journalists clambered down a ladder and through an underground chamber beneath the sandy soil of Tunah Al-Gabal, 260 km (160 miles) south of Cairo, to glimpse the recent finds.

Archaeologist Rami Rasmi said 12 children and six animals were among the more than 40 mummies, while the rest were adult men and women.

The remains were found laid on the floor or in open clay coffins in the crumbling chamber in Minya governorate.

While mummification is mostly associated with ancient Egypt, the practice continued under the kingdom founded by Ptolemy, a successor to Alexander the Great, which lasted from 323 BC to 30 BC.

The Minya graves, discovered during an excavation that started in February last year, are in a communal tomb “probably belonging to a petty bourgeois family,” the antiquities ministry said.

Archaeologist Mohamed Ragab said two tombs were discovered 9 meters underground and contained more than six rooms.

The presence of mummified pets — mostly dogs — showed how important they were for the dead.

“These animals were so dear to their owners that they buried them . . . in their tomb,” Ragab said.

Shards of pottery and pieces of papyrus found at the site helped researchers to determine its date, the head of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri said.

Ancient Greek rulers reached the height of their power between the conquests of Alexander the Great and the rise of the Roman Empire.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A boy from Central America runs down a hallway after arriving at a San Diego shelter from an immigration detention center on Dec. 11.
U.S. sees limitations on reuniting migrant families split by border crackdown
The Trump administration says it would require extraordinary effort to reunite what may be thousands of migrant children who have been separated from their parents and, even if it could, the childr...
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (left) and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Kremlin on Saturday. Putin said that Russia will abandon the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty, following in the footsteps of the United States.
Russia follows U.S. in pulling out of INF nuclear arms pact
Following in the footsteps of the U.S., Russia will abandon a centerpiece nuclear arms treaty but will only deploy intermediate-range nuclear missiles if Washington does so, President Vladimir P...
Image Not Available
U.N. says more than 10% of Niger's population needs aid due to violence, food shortages
Just over 10 percent of Niger's population need humanitarian aid because jihadi violence that forced people to flee their homes has exacerbated the country's food crisis, the U.N. said Saturday....

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An Egyptian archaeologist examines mummies inside a tomb during the presentation of a new discovery at Tuna el-Gebel archaeological site on Saturday. | REUTERS

, ,